Harry Styles Facing Backlash for His Grammys Acceptance Speech
Harry Styles won Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, but his acceptance speech raised a lot of eyebrows to say the least. While thanking the Recording Academy for his award, Styles said "this doesn't happen to people like me very often," leaving many viewers confused. Before long, critics were skewering Styles for his approach to identity politics, assuming he was referring to his gender identity or sexual orientation – though that may not have been the case.
Styles' latest record Harry's House won several awards on Sunday night, and the singer himself was clearly overwhelmed. However, not everyone was happy for him – especially when it came to Album of the Year, which had some other incredible nominees. He said: "I think on nights like tonight it's important for us to remember there is no such thing as 'best' in music. I don't think any of us sit in the studio making decisions on what is going to get us one of these."
Harry Styles accepts the #Grammy for Album of the Year. https://t.co/yom28xGdvk pic.twitter.com/0037FGJ52C— Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2023
"I'm just so – this doesn't happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice," Styles concluded. The crowd cheered for the 29-year-old in that moment, but on social media commenters were scratching their heads at once. Many noted that some other nominees were not white and were not cisgendered men, and it would have meant a lot to them to see some representation on the stage. In that context, Styles' comments hit them the wrong way.
In reality, Styles likely wasn't referring to his race, creed, gender or orientation at all – most fans assume hew as referring to his class. Styles was not raised in the entertainment industry, and he got his big break primarily through luck thanks to reailty TV. Styles grew up in a working class family in a small town, so making it to the Grammy stage obviously meant a lot to him.
At the same time, viewers could be forgiven for thinking that Styles was referring to something else. The singer has hinted often that he is not strictly heterosexual, but has avoided labeling himself in any concrete way. Many critics feel that this is exploitative "queerbaiting," and is meant to keep young fans on the hook without endangering his public image too much. To them, the phrase "people like me" just sounded like another way to skirt around an important issue that they feel Styles should be explicit about. Here's a look at how the conversation has been playing out online.
Past Remarks
when left to his own devices this man says things like this pic.twitter.com/OFTPIb8MUH— mount bellyache (@mountbellyache) February 6, 2023
honestly feel like harry styles saying "this doesnt usually happen to people like me" is a product of the same complete lack of eloquence that caused THIS pic.twitter.com/rzKCQYwQWH— ✖️⛓ E R I K ⛓✖️ (@bikenesmith) February 6, 2023
Finally, some fans felt that this was simply a case of poor communication, and they didn't have to look back very far to see other examples of Styles failing to get his point across in ad-libbed conversations.
Exploitative
“This doesn’t happen to people like me very often” says the white man who uses queer aesthetics to sell records and won album of the year over a Black woman.— Zach Stafford (@ZachStafford) February 6, 2023
“It doesn’t happen very often to people like me” see this would only make sense if he was OPENLY queer therefore getting pushed to the sidelines if that would even happen nowadays with cis white gay men. Acting like he’s getting oppressed for something he has never stated https://t.co/heOIQS7vYQ— Leona 🇮🇪 (@fenianhag) February 6, 2023
This controversy reignited longstanding complaints from some who believe that Styles exploits the LGBTQ+ community with his work.
Context
Saying “this doesn’t happen to people like me very often” when a Black woman hasn't won that award since 1999 is crazy lol— Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) February 6, 2023
he grew up as a normal person in a small town with no industry connections. he says it as a thank you, crediting his fans for his success.— payton🌱 (@paytmitch) February 6, 2023
Some fans felt they understood the context of Styles remark based on his banter at concerts. They speculated that he was referring to his working-class upbringing with no entertainment industry connections, but even if that had come across in his speech it likely would have likely rung hollow to many of his critics.
New Catchphrase
This doesn’t really happen to people like me very often
-me showing up for work on time— The Jay Agenda 12/2/22 Union Hall (@JayJurden) February 6, 2023
"This doesn't happen to people like me very often." – me, accidentally spilling iced coffee on myself in public— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) February 6, 2023
It wasn't long before commenters were coming up with new and inventive ways to employ this catchphrase in their own daily lives.
Contrast
beyoncé thanking the queer community for her award and acknowledging how our culture has impacted her success only for harry styles to get on stage and say “this doesn’t happen to people like me” an hour later pic.twitter.com/cSUBciM8LR— el | tlou spoilers (@eIwashere) February 6, 2023
Fans felt that there was a stark contrast between Styles and Beyonce's acceptance speeches, with Beyonce dedicating more time to thanking her fans than celebrating herself.
Stats
Assuming that Styles was alluding to some form of diversity, fans pointed out that his demographic has won most Album of the Year awards and most Grammys for decades now.
Baffling
“this doesn’t happen for people like me”… people like who harold? pic.twitter.com/vRut1fnHVz— anania (@Anania00) February 6, 2023
Harry styles said “this doesn’t happen to people like me very often” and I gotta be honest I can’t think of a type of people this happens for more— hey man nice tweet (@jazz_inmypants) February 6, 2023
People tweeted about this blunder in real time, working through their best guesses about what Styles could have meant. Many couldn't think of a single identifier that set Styles apart from other Grammy winners in a meaningful way.