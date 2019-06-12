‘Harry Potter’ Stars Tom Felton, Evanna Lynch and Rupert Grint Spotted in New Photo, and They’ve Transformed Over the Years

Harry Potter stars Tom Felton, Evanna Lynch and Rupert Grint have been spotted together in a new photo, and it reveals how much they’ve all transformed over the years.

Felton 31, Lynch 27, and Grint 30 played Draco Malfoy, Luna Lovegood, and Ron Weasley, respectively, in the Harry Potter movie franchise.

Recently, the three of them posed for photos at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando, Florida, while attending a preview opening of the Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure attraction.

Also in attendance was Warwick Davis, who played Professor Filius Flitwick in the fantasy film series.

It has been 18 years since the first Harry Potter film — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone — opened in theaters, and 8 years since the last — Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 — debuted.

In that time, the three stars have grown into accomplished actors, with Grint having gone on to star in a number of acclaimed films and TV series.

Currently, he’s working on the upcoming Apple TV+ series Servant, which is executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan.

Felton has also appeared in several movie and TV projects since leaving Hogwarts. Most notably, he had a recurring role on the DC Comics series The Flash. More recently, Felton starred in the YouTube Premium series Origin.

Lynch’s big post Harry Potter gig was as a contestant on the 27th season of Dancing with the Stars. She did very well, with her and her professional partner Keo Motsepe coming in third place behind Disney Channel star Milo Manheim, and grand champion Bobby Bones.

This year, Lynch will star in the indie crime-comedy Madness in the Method, which also stars Jay and Silent Bob actor Jason Mewes, who also makes his directorial debut in the film.

In 2018, Felton spoke to Inverse about the Harry Potter franchise and its expansion with the Fantastic Beasts films, saying that he thinks its good that the world of wizards continuing in other ways besides remakes.

“If we were redoing the first ones then you may say, that’s enough, but they’re not repeating anything they haven’t done before so I think it’s only serving audience demand,” he said. “That’s not going anywhere so they have full license to do so.”

“I think they should expand the world as far and wide as possible. The theme park and the studio tour in London. I think it’s very inspiring, all the people doing things off the back of something Potter related,” Felton concluded.