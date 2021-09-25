‘Harry Potter’ Star Tom Felton Speaks out About ‘Scary’ Health Episode at Ryder Cup

Tom Felton updated his followers on his condition after he abruptly collapsed on the golf course last week –– shocking everyone, but especially those around him. The Harry Potter alum posted a video to his Instagram, assuring all of his 10.9 million followers that he’s slowly making strides to being fully healed from the “scary episode.” “I’m on the mend,” Tom told his fans, adding, “I’m on the road to recovery.”

He continued, “People have been looking, taking really good care of me, so thank you very much for messages of ‘get well soon,’ because I am on the mend, officially.” He closed the video by bringing out his guitar to play a short song telling everyone “not to worry” themselves over his health since he’ll be “just fine.” “Time to watch some Ryder Cup action,” he closed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans jumped to the actor’s comments, sharing how grateful they were to hear his health was doing better. “Words can’t express how relieved and grateful I am right now. I love you and am so glad you’re back.” Another added, “All of us fans were so worried about you Tom. Hope you feel much better and take care. We love you so much.”

The incident took place while Tom was playing a celebrity golf tournament, the Ryder Cup, in Kohler, Wisconsin alongside notable names like Mandy Rose, Stephanie Szostak, Dan Jansen, and Kelly Slater. Felton was in the middle of a round with ex-NHL player Teemu Selänne and Mike Eruzione, the 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey team captain when the situation took place. Rose and Slater played on the U.S. team along with Eruzione, former NFL player A.J. Hawk, speedskater Dan Janson, and comedian Rob Riggle.

The worrisome moment comes just after the star reflected on celebrating his 34th birthday. “Good lord it’s been so much fun getting here – yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come – thank you all for your love, support & sense of humor – let’s keep a good thing going – to the next 33 xx,” Felton said on Instagram.