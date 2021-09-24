‘Harry Potter’ Star Tom Felton Collapses During Celebrity Golf Event

Harry Potter actor Tom Felton experienced a medical incident and collapsed during a celebrity golf tournament in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on Thursday, requiring him to be helped off the golf course and hospitalized. The PGA confirmed Felton experienced a “medical incident” and was sent to a “local hospital for treatment.” “In today’s Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe,” the PGA of America said in a statement on Thursday. “He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available.”

On Thursday, the Daily Mail published photos of Felton having fallen on the ground with staff from the golf course surrounding him. In one picture, he is sitting up, looking up at one of the staffers. In other photos, he is seen being led onto a cart to take him to a nearby medical facility. He was seen lying on the bed of the cart as he was driven away. One spectator shared a video of Felton, with the crowd cheering him on.

The actor is one of several stars taking part in the charity event at Whistling Straits before the Ryder Cup, which features European golfers playing against U.S. golfers. Felton was representing Europe alongside former professional ice hockey player Teemu Selanne, from Finland, in the celebrity tournament. Felton, 34, is best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies.

The other stars on the European celebrity team this year are retired soccer star Alessandro Del Piero, former NBA players Toni Kukoc and Sasha Vujacic, former NHL player Teemu Selanne, and actress Stephanie Szostak. The U.S. celebrity team includes former hockey player Mike Eruzione, former NFL player A.J. Hawk, speedskater Dan Janson, comedian Rob Riggle, surfer Kelly Slater, and WWE star Mandy Rose.

Felton made headlines in June when he opened up about his relationship with Harry Potter co-star Emma Watson. There had long been rumors that the two were romantically involved during the making of the movies. “We’ve been very close for a long time. I adore her,” Felton told Entertainment Tonight. “I think she’s fantastic. Hopefully she returns the compliment.”

The actor said the two still talk to each other. “I spoke to Emma a couple days ago and immediately it was conversations about, ‘Oh wow, the kitchen sink’s been plugged’ or some trivial nonsense like my dog wouldn’t eat a particular kind of food,” Felton said.

Felton played Draco Malfoy in all eight Harry Potter movies. Since then, Felton has continued starring in new movies and television shows. Last year, he starred in A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting for Netflix and The Forgotten Battle. He had a recurring role on The CW’s The Flash as Julian Albert/Alchemy and starred in the short-lived YouTube Premium series Origin.