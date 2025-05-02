‘Harry Potter’ Star Looks Totally Different After Quitting Acting for Career Change

A familiar face from the wizarding world of Hogwarts has undergone a dramatic transformation since his days casting spells alongside Daniel Radcliffe. Louis Cordice, who portrayed Slytherin student Blaise Zabini in the latter half of the Harry Potter film series, now sports a completely different appearance and has established himself in an entirely new professional field, according to Daily Mail.

The British performer, who first appeared in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) before returning for both parts of The Deathly Hallows (2010-2011), was recognizable to fans as part of the troublesome Slytherin trio alongside Tom Felton‘s Draco Malfoy and Josh Herdman’s Gregory Goyle. Now 35 years old, Cordice has traded his acting career for a position as a senior finance recruitment specialist, where he’s accumulated over eight years of industry experience.

Explaining his current professional focus, Cordice described his approach as going “beyond simply filling roles—it’s about long-term, meaningful relationships and finding the right cultural fit,” as noted by the Daily Mail. His physical appearance has evolved significantly as well, with the former actor now sporting a full beard and mustache that make him nearly unrecognizable from his clean-shaven Hogwarts days.

Despite stepping away from the entertainment industry, Cordice hasn’t completely disconnected from the magical franchise that launched his career. According to The Sun, he continues to participate in Harry Potter conventions worldwide, from Paris to Mexico, where he interacts with enthusiastic fans. During these events, he’s occasionally reunited with former castmates, including a recent meet-up with Tom Felton and Scarlett Byrne (who played Pansy Parkinson) at a convention last year.

Cordice’s personal life has flourished alongside his career transition. The Daily Mail reports that he’s now a dedicated family man, sharing three children with his wife. This domestic fulfilment represents yet another significant departure from his days as a child actor in one of cinema’s most successful franchises.

At a convention appearance, Cordice shared insights about his journey into acting, revealing, “I got into acting originally, I was Dean Thomas’ double. I was actually picked out of school in year 7 and being a double for two years in two films which was the second and fourth film which got me into acting,” as quoted by the outlet. This early experience eventually led to his casting as Blaise Zabini.

The former actor has maintained close relationships with some of his Harry Potter colleagues, particularly Josh Herdman, who played Gregory Goyle. The pair attended “Potter Day” in Verona, Italy, last year, delighting thousands of fans. Cordice even attended Herdman’s wedding in 2023, demonstrating that their on-screen Slytherin bond has endured long after the cameras stopped rolling.