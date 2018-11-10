‘Harry Potter’ Stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton Reunited for Skateboarding Escapade

Emma Watson revealed a surprising reunion with her Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton this week, in a video of the two skateboarding together.

Watson took to Twitter on Thursday morning to congratulate Felton on the release of Origin, a new sci-fi series that he has a role in. She included a photo of the two smiling in the California sun from an unknown get-together. It looks like Malfoy and Hermione have had some times that even their most die-hard fans don’t know about.

Watson added another tweet later, with a video showing herself and Felton riding the same skateboard. They sailed past the beach on a paved walkway, laughing and arguing who was making them wobble.

“Tom Felton tolerating my skating skills since 1999,” Watson wrote in a hashtag, referencing the year that Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone came out.

Fans went wild over the posts, inferring whatever they pleased in Watson and Felton’s relationship. Many responded with jokes about Ron Weasley, played by Rupert Grint, who Hermione Granger ended up with in the series. Others wrote that they had “broken the internet,” and some even joked that they had always hoped to see Hermione and Malfoy end up together.

Watson and Felton have spent plenty of time together since their film franchise came to a close. Back in April, Felton posted a photo of himself with Watson and Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the series.

“School mates,” he joked in the caption, with the hashtag “Hogwarts Alumni.”

Fans actually have some reason to hope for Watson and Felton to end up together. Back in 2011, Watson shocked the wide world of Harry Potter fans when she revealed that she had had a crush on Felton during filming.

“For the first two movies, I had a huge crush on Tom Felton. He was my first crush,” she told reporters from Seventeen. “He totally knows. We talked about it – we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that’s cool.”

While Felton may joke about it with Watson, he keeps his feelings to himself in public. In an interview with Seventeen years later, he laughed nervously when asked if the crush was mutual.

“No,” he said simply. “Sorry I’m being a bit aloof with my answers.”

Felton’s new series, Origin, premieres on YouTube Red on Nov. 14. It follows a group of interstellar refugees stranded on a spacecraft bound for a distant planet, where they do not know what fate awaits them.