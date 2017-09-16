Harry Dean Stanton Dead at 91

Beloved actor Harry Dean Stanton died Friday afternoon. He was 91.

TMZ reports that he died peacefully at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. An official cause of death was not given in the report.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stanton was a beloved actor and musician with a career spanning decades. He appeared in numerous films including Pretty in Pink, The Green Mile, Cool Hand Luke, The Godfather Part II and Escape From New York.

He also appeared in 37 episodes of the HBO series Big Love as Roman Grant.

His final roles were as Carl Rodd in the Showtime revival of Twin Peaks and as the titular character in the SXSW film Lucky. Lucky is slated to receive a proper theatrical release later in September.

In addition to his acting, he had a cult following as a singer with the Harry Dean Stanton Band.

Stanton was also a World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of Okinawa.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!