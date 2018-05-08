Harry Connick Jr.’s Wife Jill Goodacre Makes First Public Appearance Since Revealing Cancer Battle

Jill Goodacre has made her first public appearance since revealing her cancer battle, attending the Met Gala with husband Harry Connick Jr. on Monday night in New York City.

The couple looked picture-perfect at the event, taking a moment to pose for a selfie during the glamorous evening. Goodacre wore a semi-sheer black dress while Connick Jr. opted for a classic tux.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Had the best time with my girl tonite,” the musician wrote. “Luckiest guy in the room.”

had the best time with my girl tonite – luckiest guy in the room 😃 #MetGala2018 #MetBall2018 pic.twitter.com/0FMIOpxA69 — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) May 8, 2018

Connick Jr. also shared a pre-gala shot of the pair, writing, “Exiting for the #MetGala with the most beautiful woman on earth.”

exiting for the #MetGala with the most beautiful woman on earth ❤️ #MetBall2018 pic.twitter.com/Dqz3gZKT0S — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) May 7, 2018

Goodacre revealed in 2017 that she had been battling breast cancer, sharing with People in October that she received her diagnosis in 2012 after undergoing a sonogram and a biopsy. She was diagnosed with Stage 1 invasive ductal carcinoma and needed to immediately undergo a lumpectomy, followed by radiation.

The former model didn’t need to undergo chemotherapy, but she did undergo a second surgery and has been taking Tamoxifen, an estrogen modulator, for five years. The medication can cause side effects including weight gain, something Goodacre shared that she struggled with.

“I’ve always been a pretty fit person, and so to be just rounder and heavier and not to really be able to do much about it — that’s been hard,” she said. “It’s taken a lot out of my self-confidence.”

Connick Jr. shared that no matter what, he supports and loves his wife.

“It’s a part of how the cancer and the treatment impacted her, and it was a real issue, even though she will always be the most beautiful woman in the world,” he said.

The musician, who lost his mother at age 13 to ovarian cancer, admitted that he had the same fear about his wife.

“I was scared I was going to lose her, absolutely,” he said. “I wasn’t going to let her see that, but I was. I know from losing my mom that the worst can happen. She’s my best friend, and I really don’t know what I would do without her.”

In October, Goodacre shared that she was approaching the five-year mark of remission and was ready to share her story.

“It’s not something that’s just going to go away like it never happened,” she added. “I’ll always be a little nervous, always having to get checked, always hoping it doesn’t come back.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @HarryConnickJR