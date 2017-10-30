‘Happy Gilmore’ Actor Christopher McDonald Arrested for DUI

Talk about going out of bounds! Happy Gilmore star Christopher McDonald has been arrested for drunk driving.

TMZ reports that McDonald, known as Shooter McGavin in the ’90s Adam Sandler starrer was driving around Lake Arrowhead, California Saturday at 9 p.m. local time when he was taken into custody.

An eyewitness tells TMZ McDonald “drove his classic silver Porsche off the highway, taking out a gas meter at Stater Bros., and ending up in an embankment.” Authorities were not impressed with the reckless driving, taking the 62-year-old to a nearby jail until he “sobers up.”

He will be released without bail.

TMZ notes that this is not McDonald’s first drunk driving case. In 2013, he was arrested for a DWI in Wilmington, North Carolina and blew .15, almost double the legal limit.

Before the arrest, the gossip and paparazzi agency obtained video of McDonald celebrating Oktoberfest on Saturday in the same area, ensuring he was front and center with a beer in hand for all the festivities.