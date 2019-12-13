Halsey Shows off Naturally Curly Hair in New Photo Amid Questions of Her Biracial Identity

More than a year after being swept in controversy over her biracial identity, Halsey is showing off her natural curls in a new photo posted to her social media. In a “strawberry fields” snapshot shared with her 17.4 million Instagram followers on Thursday, the “Nightmare” singer took a step back from her frequent hair changes to instead give fans a glimpse at her natural locks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Dec 11, 2019 at 10:35am PST

The photo, in which Halsey is donning a ’70s-inspired vibe with oversized sunglasses, a Western belt, a cross necklace, a faded band t-shirt, and a printed jacket, immediately drew plenty of praise.

“Natural beauty,” one person wrote.

“[Please] keep this hair hals,” another praised the look.

“natural looks !!! love them,” commented a third.

“i love your natural hair… you are beautiful,” another fan chimed in, several others writing things like, “YOUR HAIR OMGGG! you’re so gorgeous [crying face emoticon]” and “I love your curly hair [so much].”

It was more than a year ago that the singer faced criticism after she labeled herself a person of color. Taking to Twitter in April of 2018, Halsey slammed absence of diverse hair products in hotel rooms.

“I’ve been traveling for years now and it’s been so frustrating that the hotel toiletry industry entirely alienates people of color,” she wrote. “I can’t use this perfumed watered down white people shampoo. Neither can 50% of [your] customers. Annoying.”

“The point is that mass production of those products as the standard is part of a greater problem of disenfranchisement,” she added. “If white [people] can enjoy the luxury/convenience, there should be an option for everyone to (sic). Its an ‘insignificant’ example of a bigger problem. That’s all!”

The tweets immediately raised a few eyebrows, with some questioning her biracial identity.

“You are one of the white people sweetie,” one person wrote, to which Halsey replied “No. I am Not.”

In August of 2018, the singer again faced a little backlash when she shared another photo of her natural curls. After fans accused her of wearing a wig, the singer took to Twitter to slam the accusations.

“i can’t believe I spent a whole damn year growing out my curls under those wigs for y’all to say my natural hair looks like a wig,” she tweeted. “some f—ed up s— [laughing my a— off].”

The singer has addressed her race and ethnicity before, tweeting in 2014 “my dad is black and a little Irish and my mom is Italian and Hungarian!”