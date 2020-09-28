Halsey Mocks Fans Who Were 'Thirsting' Over Her Brother Sevian on Twitter

Halsey is making it clear that she doesn't appreciate seeing her fans "thirsting" over her brother on Twitter. On Saturday, the singer took to the social media platform to call out her 13.4 million followers after she noticed them fawning over her younger sibling, Sevian Frangipane.

The call out was sparked after one Twitter user shared a TikTok video of Frangipane, 22, lip-syncing "Say Aah" by Trey Song. That person wrote, "oomfsey look away the way he’s so hotttttt pleaseeee." The tweet eventually made it onto Halsey's feed, prompting her to call out that fan and all others "thirsting" after her sibling. Responding, the singer, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, wrote, "i KNOW y'all aren’t thirsting over my brother on my own damn feed."

i KNOW y’all aren’t thirsting over my brother on my own damn feed https://t.co/K5CXoxF8TA — h (@halsey) September 26, 2020

Despite the call out, fans weren't exactly apologetic. Replying, one person joked that they have "always tried not to out of respect and all that but its coming to a point where its IMPOSSIBLE not to thirst over sevian sorry." Another simply asked, "how can we not thirst over him tho?" Another quipped, "stay mad that we’re all actually sev stans."

Fans have long made their love for the singer's brother known, and Halsey hasn't exactly shied away from keeping him out of her spotlight. The 21-year-old has accompanied the singer to a number of events, including last year's American Music Awards in November, and he even appeared in her music video for "Clementine" last September. Just this past June, she took to Instagram to pen a lengthy tribute to Frangipane as he joined the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests. In the post, she said that she wanted to "take a minute to say how proud I am of my little brother [Sevian Frangipane] for finding his voice and being out protesting every single day."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Jun 8, 2020 at 9:45pm PDT

Just several months before that, she took to the social media platform to wish her brother a happy birthday as he turned 22. Sharing a gallery of images, which included a throwback photo from their childhood, she said that Frangipane has "held me down since ur birth" and said that he is "the best guy I've ever known and you always perfectly balance being genuine, compassionate, and respectful, with being the life of the party."