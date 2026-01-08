Dax Shepard Says He Offered to Pay for 11-Year-Old Daughter to Freeze Her Eggs for Future Use

Dax Shepard wants to be “supportive” of 11-year-old daughter Delta’s motherhood plans — so much so that he offered to pay for her to freeze her eggs when she turns 18.

The actor and podcast host, 51, revealed how he attempted to come across as nonjudgmental to his youngest daughter with wife Kristen Bell during Monday’s episode of his Armchair Expert podcast.

“Delty was saying how she can’t wait to have a baby,” Shepard began, explaining that he thinks she would be a great mom. “For people who don’t know, our life is a traveling circus of Delty’s stuffies. The bulk of our luggage as a family are her stuffies,” he joked.

Upon hearing about his youngest’s desire to have a baby, Shepard said he was focused on being “supportive,” which is why he made the offer to pay for her egg freezing.

“She’s saying she wants to have a baby, and I said, ‘When do you think you’ll have your first child? When you turn 18?’ I want to be supportive of whatever,” he recalled. “I don’t want to plant any seeds that I’d be judgmental or whatever.”

“And she said, ‘Wait, no. 18? What do you think?’ And I said, ‘My guess is between 35 and 45 is when I think you’ll have kids,’” he continued, adding, “I said, ‘If you want to, we’ll freeze your eggs when you’re 18. I’ll pay for you to get your eggs frozen so you don’t have to think about it.’”

Acknowledging the “luck and privilege” behind the offer, Shepard, who also shares 12-year-old daughter Lincoln with the Nobody Wants This actress, noted that “this isn’t an option for most people,” but added that given “the trajectory, it would make the most sense.”

He explained, “I think they’re going to be wrestling with the same thing every woman is. You’re gonna want to do your career….”

While Shepard’s co-host, Monica Padman, 38, thought it was a “lovely”, but it turns out Delta didn’t feel quite the same way, as she thought his proposed age range for motherhood was “crazy” and “too old.”

“Again, she’s 11 so that probably seems like 80,” Shepard noted. “She’s thinking mid-20s.”