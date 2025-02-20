Hallmark Staple Arrested for Battery, Resisting Arrest in Florida: Latest on Eric Mabius

Eric Mabius has found himself behind bars. The Hallmark staple, who has starred in multiple films on the Christmas network, including the hit Haul Out the Holly and its sequel, was arrested on Thursday morning in Florida, according to TMZ. He was booked into Nassau County Jail and Detention Center before 6 a.m. on two misdemeanor charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence. While it’s unknown what had happened, his mug shot reveals a cut by his right eye and he is not happy.

(Photo by Karen Neal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Mabius can most recently be seen in the Hallmark Movies & Mystery film Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters in 2024, the latest in the Signed, Sealed, Delivered film series on Hallmark, which has been ongoing since 2013 after starting out as a TV show. Other films on Hallmark include Welcome to Christmas and It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prior to his Hallmark days, Mabius starred on the ABC sitcom Ugly Betty from 2006 to 2010 as Daniel Meade. The series has been long making headlines for a potential reboot or revival, with a few stars expressing their possible interest in doing another show. Most recently, Ana Ortiz weighed in a possible reboot, saying it would have to be “at least six episodes,” since it would be hard to do a movie with such a big cast. Whether Mabius would want to come back is unknown, but his career might temporarily be stalled while he gets this arrest figured out.

Mabius can also be seen in Blue Bloods, Scandal, Franklin & Bash, Price Check, Where the Road Meets the Sun, Chase, Outcasts, The L Word, CSI: Miami, The O.C., The Job, Fastlane, Dancing the Harvest Moon, Party of Five, and Cruel Intentions, among many others. According to his IMDb, Mabius is set to star in the upcoming comedy series Head Trip with Randall Batinkoff.

Additional details about Eric Mabius’ arrest have not been revealed, but just from the two charges, it’s hard to tell what will happen and what kind of impact it will have on his record. More information is likely to come out soon, but for now, fans can just watch his beloved Hallmark movies and Ugly Betty to just keep occupied and maybe even keep their minds off of what happened with him.