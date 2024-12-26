Hallmark Star Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: John Reardon Gives Update

Hallmark actor John Reardon revealed on Christmas Eve that he was diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but is now cancer free. The 49-year-old Believe in Christmas star shared an Instagram post with a current photo of himself and one of him in a hospital bed, writing that the road to recovery has been a long one.

“Last night was my first night out after my recovery from tonsil cancer. Has been a long road between these two pictures and the difference is from the love and support I received from my people in my life,” Reardon wrote.

He continued, naming specific people who helped him along his cancer journey, including his wife and fellow Hallmark star Meghan Ory. “My amazing partner @officialmeghanory for taking on our whole world to help me get better,” he wrote. “My brave kids who inspired me. My Dad who took me for a walk everyday even when it was hard for me to get out of bed – and I’m sure hard for him to see his son in pain. My Mom @ocean__cottage who made me soups and ginger honey tea and green juices so I could get calories into my body. My sister and brother @dr_laura_reardon @marcreardon81 who helped with the kids and the challenges of life when I couldn’t.”

He went on to thank his in-laws, his family’s nanny, his neighbors and the healthcare workers who helped him. “You are all my heroes and I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “Kindness is an under appreciated quality in people. We should never under value it. Celebrate it and distribute it as much as possible. It is free and life changing. Happy Holidays.”

Ory reposted his post to her Instagram Stories and wrote a sweet response. “This man inspires me every day with his strength, his kindness and love that didn’t falter once even when he was in insane pain. You are my hero,” she wrote. “So proud you @johnny_reardon_. And #cancerfree I love you love you.”