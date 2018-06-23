Halle Berry Reveals Rare Photos of Both Her Children

Halle Berry has never been shy about showing off on her Instagram account. But while her family vacationed in Bora Bora this week, she gave fans a rare glimpse at her two children — Nahla Ariela Aubry, 10, and Maceo Robert Martinez, 4.

Aubry is the daughter of Berry and Canadian model Gabriel Aubry (the two dated from 2005-10) and Martinez is the son of Barry and French actor Olivier Martinez (the couple were married from 2013-16).

While never fully showing their faces, Berry shared a number of photos of the kids. The first cam on Wednesday as she snapped a photo of the two of them staring out at the ocean at the back of a boat.

“Living their best lives… together,” berry wrote.

Another came on Friday, this time with her holding both of them as they looked out onto the ocean.

“Magical first day of summer,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans in the comment section thanked the Academy Award-winning actress for giving fans an inside look.

“They have gotten so big,” a fan wrote. “Love and cheerish. Soon the teenagers will be taking over.”

“Nothing better than family so very blessed,” wrote another.

“Whoa, what a gorgeous view,” a commenter wrote noticing the beach and ocean view. “Such wonderful memories your darlings will carry with them all their lives.”

“That is the very definition of a beautiful family!” another interjected.

Berry and rapper Alex Da Kid were dating from September through December 2017, though after their breakup she claimed on Instagram that she was “done with love.”

There’s been no reports of her in a committed relationship since, though she did post a photo of herself embracing a mysterious man with his back turned to the camera in March, writing in the caption “PLOT TWIST” and leaving her fans to speculate on who it could be.

The former X-Men actress has begun to pick up more acting roles in recent years. In 2017 alone she starred in three films — Kidnap, Kings and Kingsman: The Golden Circle. She’s currently filming the third installment in the Keanu Reeves action series John Wick with John Wick 3: Parabellum. Little is known about her character, Sofia, other than that she’s “a woman on a mission.”

Berry will star alongside Reeves, a returning Laurence Fishburne from John Wick: Chapter 2, and four new additions to the cast in Anjelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos and Jason Mantzoukas. The film is slated for a May 17, 2019 release date.