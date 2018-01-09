Halle Berry Glitters in Golden Globes Black Dress

Many stars stunned on the Golden Globes red carpet, but only Halle Berry glittered, rocking a little black dress for the event.

#TIMESUP #GoldenGlobes A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jan 7, 2018 at 10:58pm PST

In a photo she shared to her personal Instagram account, the actress can be seen donning a beautiful, long-sleeved lacy black dress that sits right above her knee.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the iconic actress wasn’t nominated for an award this year, she has been nominated four times in the past and took home the trophy for Best Actress In A Mini-series or Motion Picture for TV in 2000 for her role in Introducing Dorothy Dandridge.

Berry appeared to be flying solo at the show, as it was recently announced that she is no longer dating music producer Alex da Kid.

Only days after the break-up Berry took to Instagram to declare that this Christmas she was her own “gift.”

In the photo, Berry is posed in red lingerie with one arm raised over her head and her hair flowing down her neck and chest.

The caption she wrote reads, “I’m gonna lay like this under the tree to remind myself that I’m the gift.”

Alex da Kid’s real name is Alexander Grant. Berry began dating him several months ago after coming off of a tumultuous relationship with French film actor, Olivier Martinez, with whom she has a son.