Halle Berry Marks 2 Million Instagram Followers With Bathroom Snapshot

Halle Berry is celebrating the moment she surpassed 2 million followers on Instagram by giving her fans an up close and personal look into her life. The Oscar Winner took to social media on Tuesday to share a new snap while sitting on the toilet.

When 2M followers walk in on you. 😂 Love to all of you! A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Sep 19, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

“When 2M followers walk in on you,” she captioned the post. “Love to all of you!”

The black and white image shows Berry in the bathroom, shooting a surprised look at the camera while sitting on the toilet. She was wearing a faux fur coat with her black bottoms draped around her ankles.

Tuesday was a big day for the 51-year-old actress on social media as she also made her relationship Instagram official with British music producer, Alex Da Kid. She posted a romantic pic with her beau to confirm they are a couple.

My balance A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

“My balance,” Berry wrote in the caption.

The post was surprising to see given that Berry told People magazine back in August that she was taking a break from dating after calling it quits with her husband, Olivier Martinez, in 2016.

Speaking of the dating hiatus, Berry said, “I’m just with my kids and I’m really taking time to think and reflect, and trying to figure out how to make different choices and just have a minute to be with myself.”

“I think this is proving to be a really valuable time. I never really took time like this to be with myself,” she continued.

