Haley Joel Osment Makes Red Carpet Appearance Months After Public Intoxication Arrest

Haley Joel Osment hasn’t been hiding since his arrest. He recently made a rare red carpet appearance three months after his arrest for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance, appearing at the premiere for Happy Gilmore 2, where he posed solo and with the cast, alongside John Oliver, Jimmy Fallon and Steve Buscemi.

The actor made headlines in April when he was arrested and booked for alleged public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance at a ski lodge in Mammoth Lakes, California. He was also charged with possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In body cam footage released from the incident, he was seen being placed under arrest and alleged that he was “being attacked” before calling the arresting officer an antisemitic slur. He later apologized publicly, saying, “I’m absolutely horrified by my behavior. Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner.”

He blamed some of his reaction on being displaced in the LA wildfires, adding he’s experienced tough times lately, noting, “the past few months of loss and displacement” took him to “a very low emotional place.”

“But that’s no excuse for using this disgusting word. From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts,” he continued. “What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage — I’ve let the Jewish community down and it devastates me. I don’t ask for anyone’s forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake.”

He was sentenced to attend AA meetings for six months. Osment requested and was granted a one-year diversion by the judge and will now be required to attend at least three AA meetings per week for the next six months and must meet with his therapist at least twice a week for the next six months and obey all laws. The result of such, if he complies, will mean his charges are dismissed. If he does not complete the requirements set forth, then criminal proceedings will be reinstated.

The actor has been grateful to sister Emily Osment for opening up her home to him after the fires. “Because I lost my house in the fires, I’ve been living with her for the past a couple months,” he said in March before the incident. “So she’s been very generous and helping me out there. She’s fantastic.” He added: “She’s great. Her show [Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage] is just wrapping up season 1 right now. Great community of people there.”