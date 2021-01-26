Hailie Jade, Eminem's Daughter, Dons Glasses in Her First TikTok

✖

Hailie Jade Mathers' social media influence is branching out. After making a name for herself on Instagram, Mathers, the 25-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem, posted her first TikTok video over the weekend, though she is admittedly still getting the swing of things, documenting the experience in her hilarious introductory clip.

Donning a pair of glasses in the seconds-long clip, Mathers poked fun at herself. In the video, she can be seen doing a Google search for "how to use tiktok." The video then cuts to a screenshot of her search results, with the 25-year-old appearing back on screen and pulling down her glasses the slightest as she reads. Although her search inquiry said using the social media platform was "extremely easy," Mathers joked in the caption that "this took me 2+ hours to make."

Mathers' video quickly racked up more than 3,500 likes and hundreds of comments, with some people expressing their own difficulty with the app. One person joked, "I've never related to something so much." Thankfully, Mathers is determined to familiarize herself with the platform, as she finished her second TikTok video Tuesday showing off her style, and her fans are eager for me. Her account already boasts nearly 9,000 followers, a number that is sure to grow.

Mathers is the daughter of Eminem and Kimberly Anne Scott. She stepped out into the limelight in 2016 when she created an Instagram account while studying at Michigan State University. Although Mathers doesn't shy away from the spotlight, she has no interest of following in her father’s musical footsteps. Speaking in a rare interview with the Daily Mail back in 2018, she revealed that she was still figuring out her future, though she had an interest in becoming a social media influencer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade)

"I'm not sure yet, it's kind of up in the air, still," she told the outlet of her post-college plans. "People have been reaching out through [Instagram], as I don't have any [management]. Not so much [by] magazines, but companies who work with them."

In the years since that interview, she has certainly achieved the goal of reaching influencer status. While she may still be getting the trick of TikTok, she has mastered Instagram, where she frequently shares updates with her more than 2 million followers. Her posts, which document everything from trips to the Christmas tree farm to more mundane tasks, quickly rack up the likes, with fans flocking to the comments section.