Hailey Bieber Reveals the Major Change She's Making After TikTok User Called Her 'Rude'

Hailey Bieber got called out by a TikToker recently over reportedly being rude, leading to her changing up and sharing what she's going to do differently moving forward. In a video that went viral in 2020, Julia Carolann called out a number of celebrities for their "rude" behavior while she was working as a hostess for a nice restaurant in New York City. Bieber was one of those celebrities and did not get a very good score. During Bieber's interview with psychiatrist Dr. Jessica Clemons in a YoutTube video, the model opened up about how the video made her feel and also reminded viewers that she's human.

After speaking highly of Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid, Carolann didn't seem to be a fan of Bieber. "This is gonna be controversial," she said according to Buzzfeed. "I've met [Hailey] a handful of times, and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her, but I have to give her like a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry!" As a response, Bieber said, "When I saw [Julia's] video, I was so upset." She then added that "there's never an excuse for being rude."

While Bieber owned up to how she may have acted, she did try and explain her side of the story, saying that she's been through a lot emotionally. She adds that sometimes conversing with someone when you're battling something can be a little tough, especially in the public eye. "I felt bad that that was her experience with me, but it made me kind of frustrated because you never know what someone's going through. I remember going through times in my life where I was so sad and so heartbroken that, like, engaging with people felt hard for me."

The 24-year-old then confessed she has regrets over the way she acted saying, "I wish I didn't act that way towards her. I'm human and I made a mistake and I acted a way that was out of character for me. I acted in a way that I don't want to be. I'm trying to do better every single day. I want to continue to grow as a person. I'm open to people correcting me." Bieber also spoke about the challenges that have come along with the level of fame she and her husband Justin Bieber are on. She noted that after she got married, the floodgates opened to criticism, making the fun of social media less desirable with people constantly telling her how she should be and what she should do.