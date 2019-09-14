Hailey Baldwin Slams Critics of Her Marriage to Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin took aim at critics of her marriage to pop star Justin Bieber in a new, candid interview with Vogue Australia. The supermodel also outlined her vision for her career in the future and shared her secret to a happy marriage. Baldwin and Beiber will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary in November.

“Nobody from the outside really knows what’s going on between us,” Baldwin said of their marriage, reports The Daily Mail. “When I had hundreds of thousands of comments bombarding me with: ‘He’s never going to this,’ ‘You’re never going to that,’ ‘You’ll be divorced by then,’ you can’t help but wonder: ”Does someone see something that I don’t see?’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Baldwin, 22, reiterated, “But the only two people in a relationship are the two people in it.”

Bieber, 25, and Baldwin married in November 2018 after getting engaged in July 2018. They now live in Canada, Beiber’s native country.

“In [Los Angeles], it’s always kind of chaos, and every time we try to go somewhere it’s not easy,” Bieber explained to Vogue Australia. “In Canada, we have a really private place, a big property, and Justin’s from there so I feel like he feels more comfortable. We have a bunch of four-wheelers and it’s quiet and we just hang out. We spent Thanksgiving and Christmas there last year, because the winter is especially pretty. I cook a lot.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Baldwin expressed a desire to design her own cloths in the future.

“I’ve found shopping doesn’t do much for me anymore, because I know exactly what I want and I search for the clothes that are going to be the closest to what I like,” she explained. “Of course, there are still brands I’m into: Balenciaga is probably my favourite. I wear it a lot, because I like the combo of being oversized but still girlie. I loved all the big coats in this story.”

Baldwin went on to say that “marriage is always going to be hard” and she believes the best relationships are “the relationships that you put the work into.”

“Specifically, I said that when there were a lot of new things,” she said. “I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time. We were trying to bend in each other’s direction and learn what was comfortable.”

The biggest lesson she has learned from being in a relationship is the importance of compromise. “If you don’t want to compromise you can’t be in a relationship,” she added.

Baldwin also confirmed a June report from The Blast that Baldwin tried to trademark “Bieber Beauty,” only to discover that Bieber already owns that phrase. Bieber reportedly got the trademark on the phrase back in 2003, when he was 9 years old.

“Everybody thought the name was already taken, but actually my husband owns it,” Baldwin confirmed. “I couldn’t register it myself, because Justin owns all trademarking for his last name. Honestly, that was more about being proactive. I’m not sure how I want to dip into that space and it’s been a conversation between me and my husband. He thinks that’s a space I should explore and I think it’s actually a space that he could explore men’s-wise.”

Photo credit: Omar Rawlings/Getty Images