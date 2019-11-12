Hailey Baldwin Sends Message to Her Aunt Hilaria Baldwin After She Reveals Second Miscarriage

Hailey Baldwin is showing support for her aunt Hilaria Baldwin after she revealed that she suffered the miscarriage of her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin. After Hilaria announced the heartbreaking news on Monday, just seven months after she suffered a separate miscarriage, Baldwin took to Instagram to send her love.

“I’m so sorry,” Baldwin, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin, commented on Hilaria’s Instagram post. “Love you guys.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After announcing in September that she and her husband were pregnant, Hilaria took to Instagram Monday night after attending her 20-week scan with her doctors with the tragic news that they had lost their baby.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be,” she said in a video, in which she was joined by her six-year old daughter, Carmen, who could be heard saying that was ‘sorry’ to her mother.

“We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec,” she wrote in the caption. “I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all…but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time.”

“I’m really devastated right now…I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say…I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear,” she concluded.

Just weeks prior to that tragic announcement, Hilaria had opened up when speaking to PEOPLE about her decision to speak about her pregnancy throughout her first trimester, stating that it was a “liberating” feeling after having suffered a miscarriage in April.

“The one thing that’s been liberating is I told people my first trimester. It was so stressful for me to have to keep it a secret on top of everything when you don’t feel well, and it’s like everyone is telling you to not say anything,” she told the outlet. “Then I realized that after having many children and having a miscarriage in the spring, this is my sixth pregnancy. Through having that, for me, there’s no reason to be quiet — absolutely no reason. If I lose the baby, then I don’t have to be ashamed of it. I can be open about it.”

Along with Carmen, Hilaria and Alec are also parents to sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 15 months. They have been married since 2012.