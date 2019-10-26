Hailey Baldwin Sends Love to Selena Gomez by ‘Liking’ Photo After Releasing Latest Single

After Selena Gomez asked fans to be kind to one another following a hate-storm directed at Hailey Baldwin in the subsequent hours of the singer’s new single, “Lose You to Love Me,” the 22-year-old model is now seemingly returning the gesture of grace with an action of her own: liking a photo of celebration.

On Thursday, one of Gomez’s friends, Raquelle Stevens took to Instagram to share a photo of the star at a festive dinner with girlfriends after dropping new music, including the next single, “Look At Her Now,” off her forthcoming record. Naturally, eagle-eyed fans noticed Baldwin, who supposedly shaded 27-year-old Gomez and later denied the allegations, decided to “like” the post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Tuesday, Baldwin, who is married to Gomez’s ex, Justin Bieber, posted a screenshot of Summer Walker’s track, “I’ll Kill You,” which many fans took to be directed at Gomez after her new single, which was seemingly inspired by her past relationship with Bieber. Baldwin responded to the accusations with a since-deleted comment on Just Jared’s Instagram page, who initially posted the story, writing: “Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response.’ This is complete BS.”

View this post on Instagram Celebrating!!! A post shared by Raquelle Stevens (@raquellestevens) on Oct 24, 2019 at 1:05pm PDT

A day later, Gomez opened up on Instagram Live about the feedback she received from some fans, especially those thinking she indirectly addressed Baldwin in her comments.

“I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I’m so grateful,” the Texas native said. “However, I do not stand for women tearing women down and I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone.”

“It doesn’t matter what the situation is, if you’re my fans don’t be rude to anybody, please,” Gomez continued. “Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. Please, for me, know that that’s not my heart. My heart is only to release things that I feel are me, and that I’m proud of. That’s all that I’ll say.”

In new music that fans are absolutely loving, Gomez’s two new tracks include some very telling lyrics that detail a toxic relationship, with many convinced it’s about the ups and downs of her relationship with Bieber. As it was widely known, the 25-year-old pop star proposed to Baldwin mere months after calling it quits with Gomez after they reconnected in 2018.

Speaking to Radio Disney in a new interview, Gomez explained that she and her co-writers wrote “Lose You to Love Me” over one year ago. “It’s obviously a very emotional song for me,” she said, via E! News. “It’s interesting to see how far I’ve come from that point to now. Me sharing my story is exactly what I’ve always done. I can’t be unauthentic. I can’t pretend that I’m not going through something when it’s obvious that I had been.”

“It’s one of those songs where I just feel like it’s out, it’s released and I hope that girls and guys all over the world can feel supported,” she continued. “That’s a feeling everyone’s felt. That was something that I needed to do for myself regardless of what was [going to] come after.”

Photo credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images