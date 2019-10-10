Hailey Baldwin Gets Called out as a ‘Fake Christian’ for Celebrating Halloween

Hailey Baldwin is not in the business of taking any flack from social media trolls. The model took to Instagram to ask her followers for help picking out a Halloween costume when one user accused her of being a “fake Christian” for celebrating the spooky holiday.

“Spooky [season] is upon us and I need good ideas for Halloween!!! Send some my way,” the model, who frequently speaks about her faith, wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday. A few of her followers responded by questioning her religious beliefs.

“Aren’t u a Christian?” one wrote, to which the 22-year-old newlywed responded, “Yes. I still dress up for Halloween.”

“FAKE CHRISTIAN,” a second hater submitted. Baldwin responded with kindness, writing that she and husband Justin Bieber plan on celebrating the holiday with their future children. “Our kids are gonna celebrate, too,” she wrote with a smiley face.

Baldwin and Bieber tied the knot last month on Monday, Sept. 30 at the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in South Carolina in front of 154 of their family and friends, like Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun, Chyna Phillips, Kenny Hamilton and [Hillsong] pastor Carl Lentz.

“After exchanging von at Somerset chapel, situated within the grounds of the hotel, guests were treated to cocktails and hors d’oeuvres before the sit-down dinner in the Wilson Ballroom,” a source told In Touch Weekly.

During the reception, “Grammy-winner Daniel Caesar performed and everyone partied the night away,” the source continued. “There was a photo booth, and everyone had a blast having photos taken [with] friends.”

View this post on Instagram last Monday was the most special day of my life:) A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on Oct 7, 2019 at 1:48pm PDT

The newlyweds have shared several wedding photos in the week that has followed their nuptials, including one Bieber posted to Instagram of himself removing Baldwin’s garter with his teeth.

Fans went wild for the black and white photo, which he captioned, “Yeeee.”

On Monday, Baldwin called the ceremony “the most special day of my life” when she shared a black and white photo from the big day showing her veil spread out on the lawn to reveal the words “till death do us part.”

Bieber and Baldwin first began dating in 2015 before splitting up in 2016. They got back together in 2018 and quickly got engaged and married just a month later.