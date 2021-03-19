Hailee Steinfeld Embraces New Bikini Line by Flashing Abs and Figure on Instagram

✖

Hailee Steinfeld is having a great year. The second season of her Apple TV+ show, Dickinson, earned rave reviews, and now she is launching a swimsuit collaboration with her friend, designer Francesca Aiello, who is behind the brand Frankie's Bikinis. The suits for Hailee Steinfeld x Frankie's are '70s themed and Aiello has been thrilled to collaborate with Steinfeld. "I'm so excited for you to see what we've been working on together for so long, it has been a dream bringing Hailee’s visions to life," she told The Daily Mail. The line will feature suits sized XS to XL (with a select few coming in 2XL), and ranging from $90 to $175 in price.

"Hailee has been a close friend of mine for a while now," the designer explained. "Not only is she the sweetest person ever, but she is so fun and has such a contagiously positive outlook on life. We share a love for all things fashion, and I knew she would be the perfect person to collaborate with because of her creative ideas and amazing sense of style!" Steinfeld modeled some of the suits on her Instagram, teasing the newest line and future drops.

"The collection was really inspired by Hailee's love for vintage prints, especially those of the '70s era," Aiello continued. "We were able to play with really fun prints and new fabrications to really make this exactly what she had envisioned." Steinfeld revealed to Extra in January that she was determined to be "more present and mindful" in 2021, and this project is an extension of that mentality.

"I think if this year has taught me anything it's, my God, just how grateful I am," Steinfeld explained. "My appreciation for the people in my life, the people around me, has grown so much. I've had more time - obviously, we all have had this time that we've sorta been forced to sit with ourselves to think, maybe overthink, reflect on life for a moment. I feel like I've learned what it means to be present and mindful in my personal life. I feel like I've always been that with my work and my life is just always on the go. My intention for the New Year is just to be more present and mindful in my personal life and take care of myself properly."

Steinfeld's enviable abs are the product of the Marvel workout, as she's currently filming the upcoming Hawkeye series. Steinfeld will play Kate Bishop, a member of the Young Avengers who takes on the Hawkeye mantle from Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). "It’s amazing, my God, to finally be able to confirm," Steinfeld told Fandom. "It's such an honor, my goodness, to be playing this role. I'm so, so excited about it. It felt so wonderful to be back at work, I feel so grateful. It's been a very crazy year of not knowing if that was gonna happen for a while, so I’m happy to be back at work and playing this character. It's gonna be really fun. I'm excited for people to see it. I'm excited to see it."