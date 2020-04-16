Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple, 15, Mocks Her Goop To-Do List

Gwyneth Paltrow took to her Instagram to show that her 15-year-old daughter Apple is mocking her to-do list for her product line Goop. On Tuesday, the actress shared with her followers a picture of her daughter’s notebook where she wrote down a few things to do that are a play on two of Paltrow’s products. “Apple’s interpretation of my to-do list #quaranteen,” she captioned the photo.

Apple wrote, “Make more vagina eggs” and “candles” which is poking fun at her mom’s jade egg, which is a vaginal insert to “harness the power of energy work, crystal healing, and a Kegel-like physical practice,” according to Entertainment Tonight. She also jotted down “candles” which is referring to Paltrow’s “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle. Paltrow claims that her candle smells like her vagina, which is how she came up with the name.

The 47-year-old started selling the candle in early 2020 for $75 dollars. Paltrow claims the idea for the candle’s name came from a joke she made while she and perfumer Douglas Little were developing a fragrance. The 10.5-ounce candle is called “This Smells Like My Vagina Candle” and according to the product description, Paltrow came up with the title when she sniffed the new fragrance and said, “Uhhh… this smells like a vagina.” Even though the fragrance “evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy and beautifully unexpected scent,” Paltrow still decided to go with her joke as the name of the candle.

Following the sell-out of her candle, celebrities like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson even chimed in. “It was only a matter of time until normal scented candles would be out of style,” Adam Ray commented. “Your move Yankee Candle Co. Time to get [Johnson] to sell candles that smell like his balls. Price is Right ONE DOLLAR her, and sell them for $74.” The Jumanji: The Next Level actor replied with, “Brother I tried to make those candles… but I kept burning my balls. So I moved on to shampoo” with the hashtag “scent of sac.”

While Johnson had fun with it, Paltrow thought it was hilarious, replying with, “This is f—ing priceless” adding the hashtag “deceased.” Her candle has continued to be a fan-favorite among her customers. The same week her candle went viral, Netflix released the series The Goop Lab.