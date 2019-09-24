Gwyneth Paltrow’s Walk to the Emmys Stage Made Twitter Lose It Last Night

By Hannah Barnes

Gwyneth Paltrow attended the Emmy Awards on Sunday to present the award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series, but it was her walk to the microphone that really caught Twitter's attention.

The Oscar winner arrived on stage to the sounds of Stevie Wonder's "Superstition," holding her vintage Valentino gown with one hand and her envelope in the other as she slowly made her way forward, taking tiny steps that made her walk significantly longer than it might have been otherwise.

The verdict is out on whether her slow shuffle was the result of her shoes, dress or something else altogether, but Twitter had plenty of fun meme-ing the star in the meantime.

Some people made GOOP jokes about the moment.

Once Paltrow finally made it to the microphone, she awarded the trophy to Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, with the actor earning her first Emmy win.

Paltrow attended the show with husband Brad Falchuk, with the duo making their red carpet debut as husband and wife. Paltrow wore a 1963 Valentino gown with a sheer neckline and floor-sweeping sleeves made from strips of the same sheer black fabric. The body of the gown was black and white and the mom of two accessorized with Giuseppe Zanotti heels, Harry Winston jewelry and a vintage clutch. Along with presenting, the 46-year-old was on and to support Falchuk, whose show Pose was nominated for Best Drama.

Photo Credit: Getty / Frederic J. Brown

