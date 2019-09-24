Gwyneth Paltrow’s Walk to the Emmys Stage Made Twitter Lose It Last Night

✖

Gwyneth Paltrow attended the Emmy Awards on Sunday to present the award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series, but it was her walk to the microphone that really caught Twitter's attention.

the goopery that this slow walk has pic.twitter.com/SwzNVnbLy6 — michael blackmon (@blackmon) September 23, 2019

The Oscar winner arrived on stage to the sounds of Stevie Wonder's "Superstition," holding her vintage Valentino gown with one hand and her envelope in the other as she slowly made her way forward, taking tiny steps that made her walk significantly longer than it might have been otherwise.

The verdict is out on whether her slow shuffle was the result of her shoes, dress or something else altogether, but Twitter had plenty of fun meme-ing the star in the meantime.

Congratulations to all the performances that won Emmy’s tonight but the best performance of the night is Gwyneth Paltrow’s walk to the stage pic.twitter.com/b2LLcmpU9c — Amy Adams’ Emmy (@prasejeebus) September 23, 2019

Gwyneth Paltrow is performing Gwyneth Paltrow with that walk — bad will (@badwillhunt) September 23, 2019

Going from my bed to my fridge wrapped up in the comforter: pic.twitter.com/pFuGXwfMpF — Bedder (@itgetsbedder) September 23, 2019

Some people made GOOP jokes about the moment.

maybe she was worried her jade egg would fall out? https://t.co/CizLWIiWME — treena chambers (@adogabroadayear) September 23, 2019

Guess there's no amount of Goop that can get Gwyneth Paltrow to walk normally in that dress. #Emmys — Jessie May (@PhilanTopic) September 23, 2019

Gwyneth Paltrow shuffling across the stage like she's trying not to drop the jade egg she's carrying between her legs. — Filthy-Mouthed Wife (@TamIWas) September 23, 2019

Once Paltrow finally made it to the microphone, she awarded the trophy to Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, with the actor earning her first Emmy win.

Paltrow attended the show with husband Brad Falchuk, with the duo making their red carpet debut as husband and wife. Paltrow wore a 1963 Valentino gown with a sheer neckline and floor-sweeping sleeves made from strips of the same sheer black fabric. The body of the gown was black and white and the mom of two accessorized with Giuseppe Zanotti heels, Harry Winston jewelry and a vintage clutch. Along with presenting, the 46-year-old was on and to support Falchuk, whose show Pose was nominated for Best Drama.

Photo Credit: Getty / Frederic J. Brown