Gwyneth Paltrow Jokes She Was on Mushrooms When Developing Candle That Smells Like Private Parts

Gwyneth Paltrow made headlines recently, when she revealed that her Goop lifestyle brand had developed a candle that has a scent similar to that of her own vagina. Now, the actress has joked that she was on mushrooms when she thought up the bizarre, $75 item’s name, “This Smells Like My Vagina.” During her visit to Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday, the topic of the candle came up, and Paltrow revealed that she was with her Goop fragrance collaborator Douglas Little when she smelled “this beautiful thing,” and commented that it reminded her of her own private area.

“I was kidding, obviously,” she then shared, explaining that they “weren’t on mushrooms,” but the name ultimately stuck due to its quirkiness.

“I think women, a lot of us have grown up feeling certain degrees of shame around our body or whatever,” Paltrow added, then calling the choice of name “a little punk rock.” The A-list star went onto say, “So this is just a little bit of, you know, a subversive candle for all of us out there.”

While the name could be off-putting for some, according to Goop’s website, the sold-out candle’s “funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected” scent is actually a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, cedar, Damask rose and ambrette seed.

.@GwynethPaltrow gives the backstory on Goop’s infamous candle. (Yes, that one.) pic.twitter.com/udczxgE5kD — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 23, 2020

The candle certainly had a lot of people talking, with many taking to social media to share their thoughts and opinions on the unusual concept.

“Watching The Last Leg and cant believe Gweneth Paltrow has brought out a Candle out for Sale Called “This smells like my Vagina” and is sold out in most places….WTF,” one user exclaimed.

Gwyneth Paltrow says she was high on mushrooms when she came up with the idea to make a candle that smells like her vagina. Now it makes perfect sense. pic.twitter.com/ItMANnRSWM — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 23, 2020

“So Gwyneth Paltrow out here selling candles that smell like her vagina?!?! TONY STARK HASN’T BEEN DEAD FOR A FULL YEAR AND PEPPER POTTS OUT HERE GIVING OTHER MEN THE HOTS!!!” someone else joked, referring to Paltrow’s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

“Over the years I’ve received some lovely scented candles as gifts but I don’t know how I’d feel if I was given one that smelt like Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina. I suspect though that the gift-giver and I might begin a process of conscious uncoupling,” one last user joked.