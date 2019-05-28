Gwyneth Paltrow Sends Temperatures Soaring in New Bikini Photos Promoting Goop Swimwear Line

Gwyneth Paltrow is sizzling up the summer heat while starring in her lifestyle brand Goop’s new campaign for its recently launched G Label swimsuits.

The Oscar-winning actress, 46, stripped down to a teeny tiny little black bikini for the campaign, which was shared over the weekend on the brand’s official Instagram account. The new Goop swimwear line is described on the website as minimal, feminine [and] endlessly chic,” with styles inspired by 1990s icons such as Kate Moss and Cindy Crawford, Page Six reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In one image, the Avengers: Endgame star is seen wearing the V bikini top in black ($170) and black low-rise bikini briefs ($150) as she lounges in the sunshine on steps.

View this post on Instagram 🧨 Tap to shop #GLabel Swim. A post shared by goop (@goop) on May 25, 2019 at 8:08am PDT

A second photo shared to the brand’s account showed the Good founder modeling the swim line’s $300 black one-shoulder belted one-piece as she relaxed on a lounge chair, once again soaking up the summer sun.

The sun-kissed images immediately had fans and Paltrow’s fellow celebrities zeroing in on her toned physique and taking to the comments section to praise her.

“Jeez gp!” Courtney Love commented.

Nineties supermodel Elle McPherson, known during her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit heyday as “The Body,” dubbed Paltrow the new “Body!”

“Omg you are something else,” actress Demi Moore wrote alongside a series of fire emojis.

Meanwhile, actress Jennifer Garner stated that the swimsuits weren’t the only things she wanted to buy, writing, “The suit is not what I would like to purchase. Abs for $20.00, please.”

This is far from the first time that the actress has showcased her body in a swimsuit. In April 2018, Paltrow shared bikini-clad photos from her bachelorette weekend in Cabo San Lucas before she wed television producer Brad Falchuck.

Falchuk, who worked with Ryan Murphy on Glee and Scream Queens, and the actress had become engaged in November 2017 after having begun dating in 2014 after they met on the set of Glee.

In September, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at her East Hampton home surrounded by a guest list that included Jerry Seinfeld, Robert Downey Jr., Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden.