Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Fully Nude Pregnant Snap for Mother’s Day

Gwyneth Paltrow is mom to two kids, daughter Apple and son Moses, and the actress threw it back to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday with a shot of her pregnant with her first child.

The photo sees Paltrow standing nude as she gazes downward, with her stomach signaling that Apple’s birth is imminent.

“Fourteen years ago on the verge of a life changing morning,” she wrote. “To all of us, biological, adoptive, foster, spiritual, communal, all the den mothers and grand mothers and great grandmothers and great great grandmothers, all the way back, happy Mother’s Day.”

Paltrow shares her kids with ex-husband Chris Martin, with the pair famously “consciously uncoupling” in 2014.

In March, Paltrow celebrated Martin’s birthday with an Instagram snap of the pair with their kids, writing, “Happy birthday my brother. Thank you for giving me these two.”

In 2016, she explained to Entertainment Tonight how she and Martin were making things work for their kids.

“You have to constantly let go,” Paltrow said “You have to let go of old ideas, old resentments. You have to put the kids first, which I think people have the idea of that, but then oftentimes, you struggle with it.”

She continued, “If you once loved the person enough to have kids with them, you have to focus on what you still love about them and what’s beautiful about them and all the good aspects of your relationship. You still want a family, you’re just not in a couple. So, I acknowledge we’ve done it in an unorthodox way but it’s working for us.”

Paltrow is now engaged to Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk, and recently celebrated her bachelorette weekend in Cabo, Mexico.

In January, the mom of two told ET that her wedding will likely be a low-key affair.

“I think I’m [too] old to have a big wedding and a big ole white dress and all that,” she said. “I gotta dial it back.”

She added that while she was “thrilled” about her engagement, it didn’t come easily.

“It’s a life-long project,” the 45-year-old explained. “I think that there are certain people who have a really hard time with intimacy. I always say, I’m a good sister. I’m a good daughter. I’m a good girlfriend. I’m a good mother. That romantic slice of the pie chart of my life has always been where I find my deepest work… I just am trying to towards intimacy instead of being scared of it and I’m really lucky that I found a partner that’s patient and loves me and is willing to help me with my process.”

