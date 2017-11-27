Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Brunch Photo of Fiancé and Ex-Husband

Sunday brunch #modernfamily A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Nov 26, 2017 at 12:59pm PST

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared a brunch photo with her ex-husband and her new fiancé on Instagram.

The photo shows Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, whom Paltrow was married to for 11 years until they split in 2014, and Brad Falchuk, the actress’ current partner, sitting next to one another at “Sunday brunch.”

Paltrow and Martin married in 2003 and their divorce was finalized in 2016. They have two children together, Apple Blythe Alison Martin and Moses Bruce Anthony Martin.

The Royal Tenenbaums actress and Brad Falchuk only recently went public with their relationship but, according to ET sources, they have secretly been engaged for a year.

Falchuk is a 46-year-old producer whom Paltrow met on the set of Glee, when she guest-starred on the popular musical series. He is credited as a co-creator of the series alongside Ryan Murphy.

He also has collaborated with Murphy on nearly all of his other projects, such as Scream Queens, American Horror Story and Nip/Tuck.

Falchuk was also previously married and has two children with his ex-wife, Suzanne Bukinik. The couple was together from 1994 until 2013.

Additionally, Martin is reportedly dating actress Annabelle Wallis, who stars in the BBC/Netflix series Peaky Blinders, and has also had starring roles is such high profile films as The Mummy, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and Annabelle.