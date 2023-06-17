Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Wears Her Mom's Controversial 2002 Oscars Dress
Apple Martin seems to be taking fashion tips straight from her mother, Gwyneth Paltrow. Earlier this week, Paltrow posted an Instagram Story Q&A titled "Ask me a question." She answered questions such as "fave London restaurant," "what is your breakfast today?" and "Tips on moving on from a long term relationship." One of Gwyneth's followers asked about the fashion sense of her 19-year-old daughter with her ex-husband Chris Martin. "Does apple ever wear any of ur [sic] fashion archives?" Paltrow replied by sharing a photograph of Apple wearing one of Paltrow's most memorable looks. It was Paltrow's controversial Alexander McQueen Oscars dress from 2002. The look was characterized by a sheer ruched bodice with a lace-up front and a full black taffeta skirt.
Paltrow accessorized her gothic gown with a silver pendant necklace, matching earrings, and a braided updo. At the time, it was considered "unflattering" and "a fashion disaster," according to The Independent. The actress said she regrets how she carried the outfit over a decade after wearing it. "There were a few issues; I still love the dress itself, but I should have worn a bra and I should have just had simple beachy hair and less makeup," she revealed in a 2013 Q&A on Goop's website. "Then, it would have worked as I wanted it to – a little bit of punk at the Oscars." Despite criticism for the unconventional dress, Paltrow defended it in a later video interview with Vogue. "Everybody really hated this [dress] ... but I think it's kind of dope. I'm into it," she said. "I had a weird hangover about it for a while because people were really critical. I think at the time, it was too goth, I think people thought it was too hard, so I think it sort of shocked people. But I like it."
The star has a few other options for Apple if she accepts them. "I've saved a lot of shoes for Apple. Lucky for her, I have plenty of '90s [pieces]," Paltrow said during her February closet tour video on Goop's YouTube channel. While filming, she was also able to unearth a white floral-embroidered Calvin Klein dress she once wore when she went on a date with her ex Brad Pitt."I think I wore [it] to a premiere when I was going out with Brad Pitt," she recalled, referring to their date night at the 1996 New York premiere of The Pallbearer. "It's giving that very '90s 'I don't give a f— [attitude]."