Mark Wahlberg Jokes He Looks Just Like His Daughter in Throwback Photo With Long Hair

Mark Wahlberg recently posted a side-by-side photo of himself and his 12-year-old daughter, Grace Margaret, and joked that the pair look just alike with long hair. On one side of the post, Grace is seen smiling while petting a friendly horse. On the other side, the Father Stu actor is shown from what appears to be his Rock Star days, rocking a head full of long brown hair.

In the caption, Wahlberg, 51, wrote, "They say we look alike?" Down in the post comments, many of the star's fans and followers shared their thoughts on the uncanny resemblance, with one person writing, "It suits you the long hair and you do what a compliment as she is a cutie." Someone else offered, "She is definitely a Walhberg!" Another user added, "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree." One last person joked, "Don't be down on yourself. You don't look like a horse."

Grace is Wahlberg's youngest child with his wife and model Rhea Durham, 44. They also share three other children: Ella, 19, Michael, 16, and Brendan, 14. Back in October, the actor appeared on The Talk and opened up about being a working dad which has been more manageable since he moved his family to Nevada. "Every free moment that I have, I'm at home. I want to be able to work from home," he said. "I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I've only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there.

Wahlberg went on to share, "So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer. This made a lot more sense for us." The Oscar-nominated actor also revealed that he "build a state-of-the-art studio" in Nevada to help "make this Hollywood 2.0." He explained, "We came here to just give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids. There's lot of opportunity here. I'm really excited about the future."

In 2022, Wahlberg had three big films: Uncharted, Father Stu, and the Netflix comedy Me Time with Kevin Hart. He currently has three more in various stages of development: Arthur the King, Our Man from Jersey, and The Family Plan. At this time, none of the new films have announced premiere dates.