Gwen Stefani's Dad: See Rare Photos of 'The Voice' Coach's Father

If you follow Gwen Stefani on Instagram, you would know that The Voice coach often posts photos of her adorable family. On Father's Day in 2020, Stefani gave a tribute to her father, Dennis Stefani, on Instagram. In addition to paying tribute to her dad by writing a sweet caption, she also included a few rare photos of herself and her family.

In June, Stefani paid tribute to her father, Dennis, with an incredibly sweet post on Instagram. Her tribute featured a slideshow of photos of her dad, herself, her fiancé Blake Shelton, and her three children — Kingston, Apollo, and Zuma. In one of those adorable photos, Shelton can even be seen planting a kiss on Dennis' cheek, which, in turn, brought a bright smile to Stefani's father's face. The singer captioned the post with, "happy father's day poppie we love you!! #bestdadever."

In a separate post, Stefani also paid tribute to Shelton for helping her raise her three children (Stefani shares Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale). Just like her previous tribute, she posted a slew of rare, throwback photos of the country singer and her three sons. In the snaps, Shelton does a wide array of activities with the three youngsters, including fishing, drawing, and simply hanging out as a family.

Clearly, Shelton has an amazing bond with his partner's three kids. In the past, Stefani has been vocal about how great of a father the "God's Country" singer is to her young children. Back in September 2019, Stefani appeared on the Today show to promote the newest season of The Voice. But, the conversation quickly turned towards her family life with her beau, as Entertainment Tonight noted. At the time, co-anchor Hoda Kotb asked Stefani whether Shelton would be a good father, to which the singer replied that he already was one to her kids. According to the "What You Waiting For?" songstress, Shelton is actually a big help in the home, which she definitely appreciates as a mom-of-three. She said, "He is a good dad, actually. He's been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I'm like, 'You gotta get home, I need help.' It's hard. I got three boys."