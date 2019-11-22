Gwen Stefani Has Reportedly Undergone Several Plastic Surgery Procedures According to Plastic Surgeons

Gwen Stefani has been in the public eye for over three decades now and while not much as changed with her beautiful look, plastic surgeons are pointing out a few things that she may have had done here and there that aided in her enhanced features recently.

Comparing side-by-side photos, the “Hollaback Girl” singer looks as if she’s tweaked a few things from her eyebrows, to her nose, lips and chin, and Dr. Michelle Yagoda, who has never treated the star before, is giving her thoughts on what may have changed over the years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It looks like Gwen has had cheek filler, a rhinoplasty to smooth out the bump that can be seen on the side view of her nose, Botox to drop her upper lip to reduce her gummy smile, lip injections (see the bumpiness of her top lip) and a chin implant,” she told Life & Style.

She continued to add, “Her chin looks longer and more square. Toning down her brassy blonde hair to a more ash color may be an attempt to divert attention away from facial changes.”

A second plastic surgeon, Dr. David Shafer added his input in as well saying, “Based on the picture where Gwen is displaying her ‘new look,’ it appears people are questioning the amount of filler she’s had. In my practice, my goal is to achieve natural-appearing results. If you can tell someone had fillers from across the room, it’s not a good outcome.”

He continued to say that, “One thing I would suggest for Gwen is to not overfill her cheeks. I like to see a more defined lid-cheek junction, so the cheek fullness does not go all the way to the lower lid eyelashes. Overfilling is often accentuated when people smile and they get too much fullness under the eyes.”

“Chin filler is also very common, but it’s important to have a balance between enhancement and too much projection or fullness in a female chin. Finally, much of her appearance is her makeup and lighting and certainly filters as well. Gwen is a beautiful person — so hopefully, her injector is ethical and will not overdo it.”

The Voice judge has never confirmed or denied going under the knife but if she has, fans are still crazy over her look! Something that does continue to change is her hairstyle and outfits — something she’s been known for for years. She just showed off a new look on the popular singing competition show and viewers absolutely loved it!