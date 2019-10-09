Gwen Stefani Reacts to Winning People’s Choice Fashion Icon Award Amid ‘The Voice’ Exit

Amid the news that Nick Jonas will be replacing Gwen Stefani as a coach on The Voice next season, Stefani took to Instagram not to acknowledge the news, but to celebrate her E! People’s Choice Award for The Fashion Icon of 2019. The No Doubt frontwoman re-shared a post from the awards show’s Instagram account naming her as the recipient of this year’s Fashion Icon Award.

“Eeeeek so honored [People’s Choice]!! Can’t wait,” Stefani wrote with a red heart emoji, adding the hashtags, PCAs and “lucky girl.”

In the original post, the People’s Choice Awards wrote, “There’s no doubt her style has inspired us all. [Gwen Stefani] will be receiving the Fashion Icon Award on 11.10 at this year’s E! People’s Choice Awards.”

Stefani will become the second-ever recipient of the award in November, following the first recipient Victoria Beckham in 2018. She gushed more about the recognition to E! News.

“It’s an incredible honor to receive this year’s Fashion Icon Award at the E!’s People’s Choice Awards,” Stefani told the network. “As an artist, musician and entrepreneur, fashion has always served as a creative outlet for me to express my personality and music. I am so grateful to receive this award and continue to be inspired by those who stand apart and embrace their unique style and individuality.”

“Honestly, it’s bizarre, it’s crazy!,” she continued. “It makes me think back to Anaheim and just looking through Vogue Magazine and thinking, ‘Oh, those girls, that’s not real. I’ll never get my hands on those clothes. I’m just going to go to the thrift store and make my own clothes’…to get to this point where I’m getting an award for fashion, it’s kind of surreal.”

The news comes amid NBC‘s announcement that Jonas, 27, will be replacing Stefani, 50, for the upcoming Season 18 of The Voice in spring 2020. Stefani has never served as a full-time coach on the show for consecutive years, joining in Season 7, then returning for Seasons 9 and 12 and later 17 after longtime coach Adam Levine announced his departure earlier this year. Jonas will join current coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

Stefani has yet to officially comment on her exit from the singing competition, though she has been sharing social media posts promoting the ongoing Season 17.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The People’s Choice Awards air on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.

