Gwen Stefani Posts Intense Dance Routine Video Amid ‘The Voice’ Exit

The Voice fans may be sad to see Gwen Stefani go again, but not to worry, she’s getting fans excited for her Vegas residency via social media. The “Sweet Escape” singer posted a video of her dancers working hard on their routine as she gears up for a series of shows.

Stefani will continue her streak of never appearing as a coach or judge on consecutive seasons. She came in during Seasons 7, 9 and 12, then again for 17, and served as part-time advisor for Seasons 8 and 10. Despite her excitement to return, Stefani said she just can’t juggle both The Voice and her Just A Girl Vegas show.

She made a return this season after longtime judge Adam Levine shared with fans that he would be leaving. It came as a shock to many after he coached for the last 16 seasons. It was reported that he left due to the rule changes during his final seasons, particularly the one that didn’t guarantee at least one singer for each coach during the Live Playoffs.

Taking Stefani’s place will be boy bander Nick Jonas sitting alongside judges Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

“As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick’s success is navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional,” Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. “We are so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to Songland earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on The Voice. We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists.”

Just days after NBC made the announcement, Stefani’s house was bought after being on the market for more than two years! Her Beverly Hills mansion sold to comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, who hosted the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. The seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom home totals out to be $21.65 million. It was reported that she was hoping to get $35 million for it.

The 15,000 square foot living space consists of a tennis court, soccer field-sized lawn and a guest house with a gym. The home was previously owned by Jennifer Lopez but then sold to nightlight entrepreneur Sam Nazarian, then he flipped it and sold it to Stefani, but she put it up on the market once her divorce from Gavin Rossdale was finalized in 2016.