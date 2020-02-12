Gwen Stefani Cancels Another ‘Just a Girl’ Vegas Residency Show Due to Illness

After canceling a few of her Just a Girl residency performances earlier in the month, Gwen Stefani has announced that she will, unfortunately, have to cancel yet another upcoming show of her Las Vegas residency, per Entertainment Tonight. As the singer detailed on Twitter, her Feb. 12 Just a Girl show has been canceled as she is still not feeling well.

I am so sad to announce that I am still unwell & will not be able to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show tomorrow, Wednesday, February 12 at @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas. — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) February 11, 2020

“I am resting & doing everything I can to return for my shows on February 14 – 22,” Stefani noted in a subsequent tweet. “Refunds will be available at their original point of purchase. I am so sorry gx.”

The “Hollaback Girl” singer previously issued a similar statement about a week ago when she told her fans that she would be canceling a couple of her shows. On Feb. 5, she announced that she would have to cancel an upcoming performance because she was feeling unwell. At the time, she added that she was “Doing everything I can to rest and be at my best for the other upcoming shows from the 8th to the 22nd.” Additionally, she let fans know that they could exchange their tickets for any future Just a Girl dates in February or May.

A couple of days after she made the announcement, Stefani revealed that she would have to cancel her Feb. 8 show.

“I am doing everything I can to get well & plan to be back on stage for my shows February 12 – 22,” Stefani told fans on Twitter. “Thank u for all of the well wishes. Hope to see you back in Vegas soon.” She completed her message by adding a string of hashtags like, “only human,” I’m sorry” and “love you guys.”

Stefani’s Just a Girl Vegas residency originally began in mid-2018 and is set to go on until May 2020. Months after her residency first began, the singer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in December 2018 in order to discuss her show.

“I feel like it was my life onstage and it feels very nostalgic. People are coming out and it’s their big night, leaving the kids behind,” she said about her Just a Girl show. “It’s hard, there’s no faking it because I feel like the show is really intimate, the audience is right there.”