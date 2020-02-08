Gwen Stefani Fans Send Get Well Wishes After She Cancels 'Just a Girl' Show Due to Health Issues

Gwen Stefani's health has gotten in the way of her "Just A Girl" residency in Las Vegas, forcing the No Doubt front woman to cancel her shows this weekend. This left fans hoping the best for the ill singer and wondering just how bad the illness could be.

Stefani had previously canceled her performances in Vegas back in June, citing health issues. This time she has promised she's doing everything she can to get better and hit the stage again. Fans were quick to send positive energy to aid in that effort.

"Your health is more important than anything, feel better Queen," one fan wrote to Stefani.

"I’m so heartbroken but your health is more important. I don’t know if I’ll get to see this show (it already took me so long to save and fly out here) but I’m optimistic for the future. Love you, G," a disappointed fan added.

"So disappointed about tonight. I get it your sick and hope you get better but flying all this way. Feel better," a third fan wrote, echoing the disappointment.

"This totally sucks, but your health is more important! I’m really sad that I don’t get to see you, but I’ll get over it," another added, capturing the general feeling across all the fans.

Stefani was in far better health back at the Grammys alongside love Blake Shelton. The pair performed a duet of "Nobody But You" and fans ate it up. Just don't expect an album from both of them, at least not before the couple finally tie the knot.

"[We] have done a lot of music together, actually, considering we have only known each other a few years. We wrote two songs together, so that's a lot, 'cause he never does that. He's sharing his talent with me," Stefani told E! News ahead of the Grammys performance.

Stefani also paused her residency in 2019 for non-health reasons. She was one of the judges on the last season of The Voice alongside Shelton, something a lot of fans were happy to see. It was short-lived, however, with Nick Jonas soon announced as her replacement for next season, allowing Stefani to resume her shows.

The No Doubt star's next schedule performance is Wednesday Feb. 12, followed by a Valentine's Day performance on Friday that could hold some surprises if her health improves. We'll have to wait it out and see.

This is developing...