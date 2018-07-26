Guy Fieri Reveals Scary ‘Shark Week’ Moment

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives host Guy Fieri served his hungriest customers to date during Shark Week’s special Guy Fieri’s Feeding Frenzy, though it did not come without its dose of danger.

On Discovery Channel’s Shark Week special Guy Fieri’s Feeding Frenzy on Tuesday, Guy Fieri traded in his apron for a wetsuit for a shark-infested dive near the Bahamas, but while surrounded by silky sharks in 6,000-feet-deep waters, Fieri found his life in danger not because of the toothy predators swimming around him, but failing SCUBA equipment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I’m hungry for a different kind of dive this #SharkWeek! Find out what’s for dinner on Guy Fieri’s Feeding Frenzy, July 24 at 8p on @Discovery and the #DiscoveryGO app. pic.twitter.com/49OwDLIZQe — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 22, 2018

While the 50-year-old restaurateur’s first two dives went off swimmingly, his third dive forced him to face potentially life-threatening circumstances when a safety diver noticed that the celebrity chef’s air supply was steadily dwindling, indicating a leak in his main air supply, Yahoo reports. Those suspicions were confirmed when Fieri checked his oxygen gauge only to discover that he was almost out of air.

Surrounded by swarming silky sharks feasting on whole fish and “chumsicles,” Fieri struggled to make it back to the surface due to his lack of oxygen. Eventually, however, he managed to successfully navigate his way back to the vessel.

“I could barely breathe,” Fieri said once he made it back aboard the aptly named U.S.S. Flavortown. “I was huffing and puffing the whole time down there.”

The equipment malfunction was just the first of Fieri’s troubles during his four-part maritime odyssey. During a subsequent dive, the TV host and celebrity chef found himself having trouble staying afloat while diving in a murky area near a 6,000-foot drop-off.

“Guy is separated from the rest of his team at the worst possible moment. Guy is sinking into the tongue’s abyss,” the narrator explained just as a tiger shark swam into the picture.

Fieri had to be assisted back to safety by his fellow divers.

Fieri’s Shark Week special, titled Guy Fieri’s Feeding Frenzy, saw the Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives host embarking on an “epic all-you-can-eat seafood buffet” with his 21-year-old son Hunter in an effort to learn what makes sharks the most “skilled eaters in the ocean.” The father-son duo went on four dives for the special, swimming with a variety of shark species as they feasted on various predator-favorites, like chemicals. The Fieris eventually took some time to enjoy their own feast, tasting some of the local cuisine in Nassau.

Discovery Channel’s Shark Week continues with new special Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.