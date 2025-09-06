Guy Fieri Restaurant Sets New Walmart Location

Guy Fieri is opening another restaurant in Walmart.

According to AL.com, the restaurateur’s latest Chicken Guy! restaurant has opened its first Alabama location.

Chicken Guy! officially opened its doors in Gardendale on Thursday inside the Walmart on 890 Odum Road. Since it was founded in 2018 by Fieri and restaurateur Robert Earl, the franchise has expanded to several states, including California, New Jersey, Las Vegas, New York, and Florida. Additionally, the new Walmart location is the third one in the country for Chicken Guy!, with the restaurant also sitting inside Walmart’s in Davie, FL, and Ocala, FL.

“With plans to expand across Alabama in the coming years, the team is committed to delivering bold flavors, warm hospitality, and a crave-worthy fast-casual experience to communities across the region,” according to a press release.

According to the restaurant’s website, Fieri and Earl, who founded Planet Hollywood, shared a vision to take crispy, juicy chicken and elevate it with bold brines and fresh herbs, and pair it with a wide range of signature sauces. “Together, they created a dining experience that brings big-time flavor, saucy personality, and chicken done right to the fast-casual scene.”

Chicken Guy! is far from the only restaurant that Guy Fieri owns. He and business partner Steve Gruber opened Johnny Garlic’s, a California Pasta Grill in Santa Rosa, CA, in 1996. In 2011, he partnered with Carnival Cruise Lines, creating Guy’s Burger Joint to sell his burgers on the ships. In 2012, he opened Guy’s American Kitchen and Bar in New York City, but it closed in 2017. Other restaurants include Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen and Bar, Guy Fieri’s Baltimore Kitchen & Bar, and the delivery-only restaurant Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen.

Including the new Gardenale location, there are 19 Chicken Guy! locations across the country. It sounds like there will be more coming to Alabama in the future, and most likely to other states as well. People in Alabama will be happy to know that they can finally go to a Chicken Guy! restaurant, though, and they can even get some shopping done at the same time.

Fieri is staying plenty busy these days with new restaurants, his time on Food Network, and his annual Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate event in partnership with Medium Rare. The event is held during Super Bowl weekend, offering fans a free tailgating experience featuring food, music, and festivities.