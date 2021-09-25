‘Guardians of The Galaxy’ Star Dave Bautista Adopts Horribly Abused Florida Puppy, Offers Reward for Former Owner

He may play tough guys on screen and be formidable in the WWE ring, but Dave Bautista is a big softie at heart. The Guardians of the Galaxy star revealed on Instagram that he and his family recently adopted a horribly abused puppy named Sage from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. The animal shelter shared Sage’s story on Facebook, revealing that the pit bull puppy had a chain embedded In her neck that needed to be surgically removed. She was found eating garbage by a Good Samaritan that brought her to the shelter, and the poor pup was malnourished, had overgrown nails, and skin issues.

Sage’s story went viral and caught Bautista’s eye, and the Dune actor and his family brought little Sage, now renamed Penny, home. However, Bautista Is taking things a step further and put out a call for information about whoever abused the puppy. “ATTN Tampa Bay: I will personally hand $5000 cash to the person who gives information leading to the arrest and conviction of the sick piece of s— responsible for this,” he wrote. “In addition, the Human (sic) Society of Tampa Bay is also offering $1500.” Actor Mickey Rourke also pledged $1k for details, but so far there are no “solid leads.”

“To me, there’s nothing more innocent and pure than a puppy,” Bautista declared while at the Humane Society on Thursday, WTSP reported. “For someone who can abuse a puppy has got to be the lowest form of human being, pure evil, for someone who can abuse an animal like that. It makes me sick to my stomach.”

Bautista also shared a video on Instagram about Penny’s new life. “The puppy you know as Sage today became Penny Bautista,” he said in the video. “I’d like to introduce you to the newest member of my family… she is now a Bautista, and she will never be abused again in her life.”

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay shared their excitement about Penny’s new life online. “We are so excited for Sage! She went from eating trash in a cemetery with a chain embedded around her neck to starting an AMAZING new life with Dave and 2 new Pitty siblings,” the organization wrote on Instagram.