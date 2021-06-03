Grimes' Bizarre TikTok About Artificial Intelligence and Communism Is Making Waves

By Stephen Andrew

Grimes' recently posted a bizarre TikTok about artificial intelligence and Communism, and the clip is making waves on social media. In the post, Grimes argues that AI will help the world to achieve true Communism, which she appears to be a proponent of. She adds that it can do this without the use of "collective farming," which she is opposed to.

"I have a proposition for the Communists," Grimes says in the TikTok clip. "Typically, most of the Communists I know are not big fans of AI. But if you think about it, AI is actually the fastest path to Communism." She adds, "So, if implemented correctly, AI could actually theoretically solve for abundance. Like, we could totally get to a situation where nobody has to work, everybody is provided for with a comfortable state of being... comfortable living." Scroll down to read more, see the video, and check out what social media users are saying about the unusual clip.

"AI could automate all the farming and weed out all the corruption, thereby bringing us to... as close as possible to genuine equality," Grimes continued.

prevnext

"So, basically, everything everybody loves about Communism, but without the collective farm," she added.

prevnext

Grimes then concluded, "Cuz, let’s be real, enforced farming is really not a vibe."

prevnext

The clip has had many talking on social media, with one user tweeting, "Grimes has adopted her boyfriends stunning ability to say a bunch of techbro nonsense and think she sounds profound."

prevnext

"Can someone please go check on Grimes," one other user wrote.

prevnext

"Grimes is gonna be the high priestess for the Singularity cult that billionaires establish to ritually sacrifice us each year as a means of social control Post-collapse," journalist Edward Ongweso Jr joked.

prevnext
0comments

Ultimately, Grimes replied to a follower comment and explained that she is "not a communist," and that her video was just "a joke."

prev
Start the Conversation

of