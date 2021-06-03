Grimes' Bizarre TikTok About Artificial Intelligence and Communism Is Making Waves
Grimes' recently posted a bizarre TikTok about artificial intelligence and Communism, and the clip is making waves on social media. In the post, Grimes argues that AI will help the world to achieve true Communism, which she appears to be a proponent of. She adds that it can do this without the use of "collective farming," which she is opposed to.
"I have a proposition for the Communists," Grimes says in the TikTok clip. "Typically, most of the Communists I know are not big fans of AI. But if you think about it, AI is actually the fastest path to Communism." She adds, "So, if implemented correctly, AI could actually theoretically solve for abundance. Like, we could totally get to a situation where nobody has to work, everybody is provided for with a comfortable state of being... comfortable living." Scroll down to read more, see the video, and check out what social media users are saying about the unusual clip.
why is GRIMES of all people talking about communism on tik tok in front of a beserk manga panel 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/J02NEQWxJ2— femboy enthusiast (@smalleyhead215) June 3, 2021
"AI could automate all the farming and weed out all the corruption, thereby bringing us to... as close as possible to genuine equality," Grimes continued.prevnext
what i understood of grimes AI Communism tik tok pic.twitter.com/nFOhe4wQgX— . (@Lettie4u) June 3, 2021
"So, basically, everything everybody loves about Communism, but without the collective farm," she added.prevnext
grimes went from quoting stalin and calling herself an anti-imperialist to "throwing the phuck down" with depraved con-man elon musk, so excuse me if I don't take her rambling musings about what communists ought to do seriously pic.twitter.com/6HebULrnsu— ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) June 3, 2021
Grimes then concluded, "Cuz, let’s be real, enforced farming is really not a vibe."prevnext
Grimes making up stories about communism and Artificial Intelligence like: 😂 pic.twitter.com/uxxTIvjnIp— In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) June 3, 2021
The clip has had many talking on social media, with one user tweeting, "Grimes has adopted her boyfriends stunning ability to say a bunch of techbro nonsense and think she sounds profound."prevnext
Grimes your partner is literally the top capitalist in the world rn.. 😭 pic.twitter.com/rG4esIlxOF— STREAM BMUS👷💕 (@ProudSonOfOnika) June 3, 2021
"Can someone please go check on Grimes," one other user wrote.prevnext
Grimes explaining Communism and Artificial Intelligence: 😂 pic.twitter.com/JjWQ34EzaN— In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) June 3, 2021
"Grimes is gonna be the high priestess for the Singularity cult that billionaires establish to ritually sacrifice us each year as a means of social control Post-collapse," journalist Edward Ongweso Jr joked.prevnext
Grimes.... I cannot do this tonight.... pic.twitter.com/I7DoSPETy6— spookyhomeboy (@spookyhomeboy) June 3, 2021
Ultimately, Grimes replied to a follower comment and explained that she is "not a communist," and that her video was just "a joke."prev