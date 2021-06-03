Grimes' Bizarre TikTok About Artificial Intelligence and Communism Is Making Waves

Grimes' recently posted a bizarre TikTok about artificial intelligence and Communism, and the clip is making waves on social media. In the post, Grimes argues that AI will help the world to achieve true Communism, which she appears to be a proponent of. She adds that it can do this without the use of "collective farming," which she is opposed to.

"I have a proposition for the Communists," Grimes says in the TikTok clip. "Typically, most of the Communists I know are not big fans of AI. But if you think about it, AI is actually the fastest path to Communism." She adds, "So, if implemented correctly, AI could actually theoretically solve for abundance. Like, we could totally get to a situation where nobody has to work, everybody is provided for with a comfortable state of being... comfortable living." Scroll down to read more, see the video, and check out what social media users are saying about the unusual clip.