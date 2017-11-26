‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Giancomo Gianniotti Engaged

This Grey’s Anatomy TV doctor is off the market!

Italian-Canadian actor Giacomo Gianniotti, who portrays Dr. Andrew DeLuca on Grey’s Anatomy, proposed to his girlfriend on Saturday.

Gianniotti revealed the news on Instagram over Thanksgiving weekend.

“She said yes…” he wrote alongside a photo of the happy couple kissing. “I am truly one lucky guy, and I wouldn’t rather be walking down this crazy road of life with anyone else. I love you. Thank you.”

The actor repeated his comments in Italian, writing, “Mi ha detto di si…Sono veramente fortunato. E non vorrei caminare giu la strada della vita con nessun altro che te. Ti amo. Grazie.”

His new fiancee, Nichole, is a makeup artist. She stared the same photo on her Instagram account, as well as another photo of the two and her engagement ring — a radiant-cut diamond halo with an eternity band.

“Yesterday my best friend asked me to marry him in the most romantic way, a day reliving our love,” she wrote. “We are thrilled. I wouldn’t want to do this life with anyone else. I love you baby and we can’t wait to be your wife…This man has showed me what true love is. What a dream come true, pinch me.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!