‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Creator Shonda Rhimes Shares Sweet John Singleton Story Amid Stroke News

Shonda Rhimes has John Singleton and his family in her prayers.

The Grey’s Anatomy creator took to Instagram Thursday night to share a sweet anecdote about how the Boyz N The Hood director gave her the motivation to keep writing through hard times before she reached success with the long-running ABC medical drama.

“There was a time when I was struggling to pay my bills in film school and not sure this town was for me,” Rhimes began her story in the caption of a photo of Singleton, who is reportedly in a coma since suffering a stroke last week.

“And one day, not long after Boyz N The Hood exploded on the scene, my phone rang. It was John Singleton,” She added. “John did not know me at all. But someone at USC had told him I was talented and he was kindly calling to offer me some words of encouragement. He told me to keep writing. I never forgot it. Praying for him and for his family now.”

News of Singleton’s serious condition first broke on Saturday when the director’s family announced the news in a statement Saturday.

“On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital. John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care,” the statement read. “We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.”

According to previous reports, Singleton’s condition appears to be more serious than originally announced, as the director’s mother is seeking a temporary conservatorship in order to make decisions while he is incapacitated.

TMZ reported the 2 Fast 2 Furious director had no medical directives, which is why his mother is seeking conservatorship.

Singleton rose to fame after the release of Boyz N The Hood in 1991, which also turned stars Cuba Gooding Jr., Morris Chestnut, Nia Long and Regina King into big Hollywood celebrities. The filmmaker was nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for his work on the movie, he was 23 at the time.

Singleton was also the first African American to be nominated in the Best Director Oscar category.

The director has also made his mark as a producer, with credits in films like Hustle & Flow and Black Snake Moan. He also co-created the FX original series, Snowfall.