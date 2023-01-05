Why People Think Eric Dane and Estranged Wife Rebecca Gayheart Might Have Reconciled

Actors Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart are fueling speculation of reconciliation after rang in the new year together in Cabo, Mexico. The two were photographed holding hands during their vacation. Gayheart, 51, filed for divorce from Dane, 50, in 2018.

Dane and Gayheart were seen leaving a yacht and walking toward a dock, holding hands as they walked, reports PEOPLE. They were in full vacation mode, with Dane wearing a long-sleeve shirt and shorts and Gayheart in a long, flowing maxi dress. The Beverly Hills 90210 actress and the Euphoria actor are parents to daughters Billie, 12, and Georgia, 11. Dane and Gayheart did not post photos from the trip on their Instagram pages, although Gayheart shared a video of a whale she spotted off the coast on Jan. 1.

Gayheart and Dane announced their divorce after 14 years of marriage in February 2018. "After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family," Dane said in a statement to PEOPLE. "We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us. We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time as we navigate the next phase of our lives."

Gayheart filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court, The Blast reported at the time. She sought joint legal and physical custody of their daughters and spousal support. She listed "TBD" as the date of separation.

Dane and Gayheart never finalized their divorce. In June 2019, they were reportedly told to expedite divorce proceedings or the case would be dismissed. A month later, Gayheart told PEOPLE that co-parenting their daughters with Dane was going well. "My ex Eric and I, we are friends and we are doing our best to co-parent and maintain a family, even though we're not married. Legally we're still married, but separated," Gayheart said in July 2019. "And I think we're doing a pretty good job of it. Life is just good. There are so many exciting things happening."

The trip to Cabo was not the first time Dane and Gayheart have been spotted together since their divorce filing. In August, they visited France together with their daughters. Gayheart even published a photo of Dane in a silly pose with Billie behind him. "This is us, family vacay 2022," Gayheart wrote on Aug. 15. Five days later, Dane, Gayheart, and their daughters posed for a picture outside a Paris restaurant.

Dane played Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey's Anatomy from 2006 to 2012. He also had the lead role in TNT's drama The Last Ship. He now plays Jacob Elordi's on-screen father in HBO's Euphoria. Dane also starred in X-Men: The Last Stand, Marley & Me, and Valentine's Day. As for Gayheart, she starred in Beverly Hills, 90210, Scream 2, Urban Legend, Santa's Slay, Nip/Tuck, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.