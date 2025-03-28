Jesse Williams, actor known for his role as Jackson Avery on Grey’s Anatomy, got a big win in a custody battle.

The actor reportedly received sole custody of the healthcare of his two children with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee, according to In Touch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The former couple shares daughter Sadie, 11, and son Maceo, 9.

According to the court order, the couple will share physical custody on alternating weeks. Neither Williams nor Drake-Lee shall have more than 14 overnight parenting times in a consecutive span. In addition, the judge declared that “The parties shall have three consecutive weeks for vacation during the summer every year, with each parent choosing a week between their two custodial weeks to comprise the three weeks.”

Williams must also keep Drake-Lee informed of all decisions and information regarding the health, education and welfare of the children.

However, Williams’ request for further details on Drake-Lee’s new partner, Peace Reedburg, was denied by the court.

Williams reportedly told the judge “the children and I are crazy about each other, and we have a deeply loving active and closely bonded relationship. There is absolutely no reason why Aryn should have more custodial time with the children than me.”

For the moment, the feud between the two exes is over.