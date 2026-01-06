‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Actor Diagnosed With ‘Rare Genetic Neuromuscular Disorder’

Grey’s Anatomy actor Steven W. Bailey is sharing his rare diagnosis with the world for the first time in over five years.

The 54-year-old actor, who played bar owner Joe in 33 episodes of the ABC medical drama between Seasons 1 and 7, announced in a lengthy X (formerly Twitter) thread on Friday that he had been living with the rare neuromuscular disorder congenital myasthenia syndrome (CMS.

“I’ve spent years being cautious, private, and quiet about something that has been shaping my life and my work,” Bailey wrote. “That time is over.”

“[It’s] the darndest thing, but it turns out I have a rather rare genetic neuromuscular disorder. Weird, right? It’s called Congenital Myasthenia Syndrome,” Bailey continued, adding, “Out of career caution, diagnostic uncertainty, and being private about such things in general, I have been hiding my battle with this disease for over five years. Time to stop.”



CMS is “a group of conditions that cause muscle weakness that gets worse with physical activity,” as per the Cleveland Clinic.

Bailey described the genetic disease as “disrupt[ing] the communication between the brain and the muscle at the ‘nerve/muscle junction’… or whatever doctors call it,” continuing that there are “billions of these junction dodads in a body, and an increasing number of mine seem to be on the blink.”

“Troublesome, little buggers- right?” he quipped, explaining, “The point is: my muscles aren’t clearly receiving all my brain’s orders to do all the swell things muscles are meant to do. It’s a drag.”

As a result, Bailey said his hands, arms and legs all tire more quickly, making them weaker than they should be. “Sustained repetitive movements are particularly difficult and can cause my muscles to temporarily tighten and shut down,” he wrote, joking that while it does often get him out of “doing the dishes and folding laundry,” it also causes “issues with walking.”

“I am fortunate that I am currently still able to walk the dog around the block, navigate my home, pop into the store for a quick few items, and the like on my feet,” he shared. “But the truth is, as my disease progresses, I have been using a powered wheelchair more and more to get around.”

Bailey, whose other credits include Chicago Fire, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Scandal, said that his condition has been “changing [him] as an actor,” and that while he can still “perform on [his] feet, limitedly,” moving forward, his work would “start skewing more wheelchair, if you will.”

“But now I am here — done hiding — with a clear understanding of my disease, wheels firmly beneath me, ready for the next chapter in my life and career,” he continued. “I am hopeful that there is still room for me in this industry that I love. I look forward to performing as characters who live their lives with a chair, creating a more representative world in film and television.”

Bailey signed off, “Same guy. Same actor. Same artist. Now with wheels.”