Greta Van Fleet Singer Josh Kiszka Comes Out

Greta Van Fleet frontman Josh Kiszka publicly came out on Tuesday. Speaking out about recently proposed bills in Tennessee that restrict LGTBQ+ rights, Kiszka, 27, revealed that he has been "in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years."

"Where I've settled a home in Tennessee, legislators are proposing bills that threaten the freedom of love. It's imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond," the rocker wrote in an emotional Instagram post. "These issues are especially close to my heart as I've been in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past eight years. Those close to me are well aware, but it's important to me to share publicly."

The "Light My Love" singer went on to write, "over the years, the outpouring of love for the LGBTQ+ community has been resounding, but there is still work to be done for LGBTQ+ rights in TN, the nation, and the world. In response to the exceptional support from my last post, I wanted to share how we can all continue to advocate for this valiant cause." Kiszka added the Instagram handles for a variety of LGBTQ+ organizations before adding that the "LGBTQ+ community is a cultural pillar" that's "constantly championing positivity and acceptance through art, music, literature, film, and most importantly, legislation." He concluded, "The greatest mortal gift of all is our capacity to love and as we travel through time, may our greater understanding of the matter around and within us teach us to love ever deeper."

Kiszka's post came amid a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation proposed in Tennessee, with the state having introduced dozens of bills that would limit the rights of the LGBTQ+ this year. One of those bills, a restrictive drag bill, was deemed unconstitutional earlier this month when U.S. District Court Judge Thomas L. Parker found that it violates freedom of speech protections. A second bill, signed into law in March, banned gender-affirming healthcare for children. In April, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit challenging the law.

Kiszka's post addressing the current legislation being introduced in his home state and his decision to publicly come out generated plenty of comments, with Rob Halford, the lead vocalist of Judas Priest, writing, "I love you Josh." The band Dirty Honey commented, "We couldn't support you MORE," with The Amazons writing, "proud to have shared a stage with you, my friend. All loveeee."