Gordon Ramsay Ridicules ‘Fat’ Chefs

Gordon Ramsay had some strong words for the “fat” chefs who are supposed to be more trustworthy than skinny ones.

In a new interview with Australia’s Daily Telegraph, the 51-year-old Ramsay said he “cringes” every time he sees a heavy-set chef in a commercial.

“All that bulls— about never trusting a skinny chef, you should never trust a fat f— because they’ve eaten all the best parts,” Ramsay, who was once overweight himself, told the Daily Telegraph, reports the Daily Mail.

He continued, “It’s the skinny [chefs] you should be in awe of because they’re saving the best bits for you. Every time I see a fat chef, having been one, I cringe.”

Ramsay was in Australia to promote Gordon Ramsay‘s Ultimate Fit Food, his new book. He also said his father’s sudden death in 1997 inspired himself to lose weight.

“For me, the thing that scares me the most is not having a healthy lifestyle is that, at age 53, my father died of a heart attack, so that is a constant reminder of being super fit,” Ramsay told the Telegraph.

Ramsay told 220 Triathalon in 2016 that heckling he received from spectators at the 2001 London Marathon also inspired him to get fit.

“I remember coming past mile 22 and people shouting ‘Hey Ramsay, you fat bastard, you’re not so hard now,’ and asking me if I’d lost my sports bra,” Ramsay told the site. “I was 17-stone [about 238 lbs.] and when I got back it was dark. Aged 34, I needed to get my ‘s—’ together. My father died of a heart attack at 53 and would still be living today had he taken care of himself.”

Also while in Australia, he told The Project that his 16-year-old daughter Matilda once told him to f— off.

“It was our twins’ 18th birthday party on Saturday just gone, and we had this amazing Great Gatsby party and we had Olly Murs sing,” Ramsay told the TV show. “At literally five past 12 a.m., my youngest turned around and said, ‘Dad’ and I said, ‘Are you OK Matilda?,’ and she said, ‘It’s time to f— off now’ I was hosting the party for the twins and even my time was spent.”

Ramsay, who hosts FOX’s Hell’s Kitchen, has three other children with his wife Tana, twins Holly and Jack and 19-year-old Megan.